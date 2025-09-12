Live Score Updates: Colorado Buffaloes' Ryan Staub Tops Deion Sanders' Depth Chart
Big 12 Conference play has arrived for coach Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes.
With kickoff set for 5:30 p.m. MT on Friday, Colorado will open its Big 12 slate against the 2-0 Houston Cougars, who are navigating their second year under accomplished coach Willie Fritz. Houston's defense has allowed only nine points this season against lower-level competition, and its offense appears improved thanks to new quarterback Conner Weigman.
For Colorado, the Buffs fell to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in week 1 before bouncing back with a win over the Delaware Blue Hens last weekend. Entering Friday, their biggest storyline surrounds the starting quarterback battle. Kaidon Salter started under center the past two weeks, but Ryan Staub's breakout performance against Delaware has him favored to lead Colorado's offense at Houston's TDECU Stadium.
Before the game, Staub was listed as the first quarterback on Colorado's depth chart.
This article will be updated with scoring plays and key updates during Colorado's Big 12 opener against Houston:
All Eyes On Ryan Staub
Assuming Staub gets the start, the redshirt sophomore has an excellent opportunity to separate himself from Salter and freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis in Colorado's quarterback room. Staub threw for 157 yards and two touchdowns against Delaware last week, and while Houston is certainly a greater test, his experience in offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur's system is reason for optimism.
"I've been here for almost three years with him now, and we've built a great relationship and a lot of trust," Staub said of Shumur. "He knows exactly what I'm good at and what I like, and we were able to roll."
Conversely, Shurmur has yet to get the best out of Salter. The Liberty transfer hasn't played poorly by any means, but his lack of chemistry with Colorado's wide receivers remains worrisome.
Examining The Houston Cougars
Houston is set to face its first true test of the season on Friday after blowing out Stephen F. Austin and Rice the past two weeks. Weigman, a transfer from Texas A&M, has thrown for 347 yards and four touchdowns, tight end Tanner Koziol leads the Cougars in receiving with 115 yards and running back Dean Connors owns a team-high 182 rushing yards.
Defensively, linebacker Jalen Garner and defensive back Latrell McCutchin Sr. lead Houston with 13 tackles each. The Cougars tallied three interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles as well in their first two games.