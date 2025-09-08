Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes Schedule Update: Kickoff Time, Television Set For Wyoming Cowboys

As announced Monday, the Colorado Buffaloes' Week 4 matchup against the Mountain West's Wyoming Cowboys will kick off at 8:15 p.m. MT on national television. Folsom Field has already been sold-out for Wyoming's first trip to Boulder since 2009.

Jack Carlough

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive tackle Gavriel Lightfoot (99) before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Coach Deion Sanders has received his least-favorite kickoff time for the Colorado Buffaloes' Week 4 home game against the Wyoming Cowboys.

As announced by the Big 12 Conference on Monday, Colorado and Wyoming will get going at 8:15 p.m. MT on Saturday, Sept. 20. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN, which has now grabbed four of CU's first five games this season (Georgia Tech, Houston, Wyoming and BYU).

Exactly one week after facing Wyoming, Colorado will host the BYU Cougars in another 8:15 p.m. MT game on ESPN (Saturday, Sept. 27). This Friday, the Buffs will battle the Houston Cougars at 5:30 p.m. MT (ESPN) in their first road game of the year.

Colorado Buffaloes vs. Wyoming Cowboys Kickoff Time

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) following his rushing touchdown in the first quarter against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It'll be another late night at Folsom Field as 8:15 p.m. (or later) starts have often attracted Colorado since "Coach Prime" was hired three years ago. Still, Folsom Field should be rocking as the Family Weekend game has been sold out since mid-June.

Colorado last hosted Wyoming in 2009 and is 24-2-1 all-time against the Cowboys.

One year after finishing 3-9 (2-5 Mountain West), Wyoming is 2-0 to begin 2025 with wins over Akron and Northern Iowa. Quarterback Kaden Anderson has thrown for 427 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, and linebacker Brayden Johnson leads the team with 14 total tackles.

Wyoming will face a much taller task on Saturday, however, with the No. 20 Utah Utes set to visit Laramie.

Updated 2025 Colorado Buffaloes Football Schedule

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders (center) leads the team onto Folsom Field before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

*All times Mountain

Aug. 29 vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (L, 27-20)

Sept. 6 vs. Delaware Blue Hens (W, 31-7)

Sept. 12 at Houston Cougars (5:30 p.m., ESPN)

Sept. 20 vs. Wyoming Cowboys (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Sept. 27 vs. BYU Cougars (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Xavier Hill (71) in the second half against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Oct. 4 at TCU Horned Frogs (TBA)

Oct. 11 vs. Iowa State Cyclones (TBA)

Oct. 25 at Utah Utes (TBA)

Nov. 1 vs. Arizona Wildcats (TBA)

Nov. 8 at West Virginia Mountaineers (TBA)

Nov. 22 vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (TBA)

Nov. 29 at Kansas State Wildcats (TBA)

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

