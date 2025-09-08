Colorado Buffaloes Schedule Update: Kickoff Time, Television Set For Wyoming Cowboys
Coach Deion Sanders has received his least-favorite kickoff time for the Colorado Buffaloes' Week 4 home game against the Wyoming Cowboys.
As announced by the Big 12 Conference on Monday, Colorado and Wyoming will get going at 8:15 p.m. MT on Saturday, Sept. 20. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN, which has now grabbed four of CU's first five games this season (Georgia Tech, Houston, Wyoming and BYU).
Exactly one week after facing Wyoming, Colorado will host the BYU Cougars in another 8:15 p.m. MT game on ESPN (Saturday, Sept. 27). This Friday, the Buffs will battle the Houston Cougars at 5:30 p.m. MT (ESPN) in their first road game of the year.
Colorado Buffaloes vs. Wyoming Cowboys Kickoff Time
It'll be another late night at Folsom Field as 8:15 p.m. (or later) starts have often attracted Colorado since "Coach Prime" was hired three years ago. Still, Folsom Field should be rocking as the Family Weekend game has been sold out since mid-June.
Colorado last hosted Wyoming in 2009 and is 24-2-1 all-time against the Cowboys.
One year after finishing 3-9 (2-5 Mountain West), Wyoming is 2-0 to begin 2025 with wins over Akron and Northern Iowa. Quarterback Kaden Anderson has thrown for 427 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, and linebacker Brayden Johnson leads the team with 14 total tackles.
Wyoming will face a much taller task on Saturday, however, with the No. 20 Utah Utes set to visit Laramie.
Updated 2025 Colorado Buffaloes Football Schedule
*All times Mountain
Aug. 29 vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (L, 27-20)
Sept. 6 vs. Delaware Blue Hens (W, 31-7)
Sept. 12 at Houston Cougars (5:30 p.m., ESPN)
Sept. 20 vs. Wyoming Cowboys (8:15 p.m., ESPN)
Sept. 27 vs. BYU Cougars (8:15 p.m., ESPN)
Oct. 4 at TCU Horned Frogs (TBA)
Oct. 11 vs. Iowa State Cyclones (TBA)
Oct. 25 at Utah Utes (TBA)
Nov. 1 vs. Arizona Wildcats (TBA)
Nov. 8 at West Virginia Mountaineers (TBA)
Nov. 22 vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (TBA)
Nov. 29 at Kansas State Wildcats (TBA)