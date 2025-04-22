Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders Receives Final 2025 NFL Draft Grade
On Saturday evening, former Colorado Buffaloes All-American quarterback Shedeur Sanders had his jersey number retired in Folsom Field. Now, before the 2025 NFL Draft, former NFL scout and personnel assistant Daniel Jeremiah released his final big board, and Shedeur Sanders finishes as the 20th-ranked player in the 2025 class. Jeremiah, one of the most respected names in the draft community, has held firm that Sanders is a first-round caliber talent.
Shedeur has outperformed all expectations from a football perspective since making the jump from being a three-star high school prospect who wasn’t highly touted to now being considered one of the best players in his entire class. Not only is he a legitimate draft prospect, but he’s left a significant legacy behind at two different Division 1 colleges while setting a plethora of records along the way for both programs.
What The Analysts Say:
“Sanders is a slightly undersized quarterback with outstanding touch, accuracy and toughness. He operates out of the 'gun and is crisp in his footwork/setup. When he has time and space in the pocket, he throws from a strong platform, showcasing a compact, smooth delivery. He really keeps his left arm tucked close to his body, which aids his ball placement. He relies more on timing and anticipation than pure velocity,” said former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah.
“He isn't a sudden/twitchy mover when pressured, and that's part of the reason why he took so many sacks over the past two seasons. Still, the main culprit was poor protection. Despite taking some hellacious hits, he hangs in the pocket and doesn't drop his eyes to see the rush. His toughness is unquestionable. Overall, Sanders doesn't have elite size, arm strength or athleticism, but he can find success in an offense based on timing and ball placement,” Jeremiah continued.
“Any perceptions that Sanders is a product of Heisman Trophy-winner Travis Hunter’s greatness are slowly dispelled once you hit the tape. He’s seen mixed results under an intensely bright spotlight, but there are no signs his confidence has ever wavered. Sanders possesses a baseline of poise, savvy and accuracy, traits that are integral in becoming an NFL starter. He’s slow-twitch with standard arm talent and a longer release, but he worked around those limitations with anticipation and accuracy,” said NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein.
It would be shocking if Sanders fell out of the draft's first round entirely. All signs are pointing towards him being a virtual lock for the first round. Analysts, scouts, and all leaks coming from reports and news outlets have almost all been indicating that teams will be in the running to trade up and bid for Sanders' services. The popular destination at this juncture is New Orleans for the Saints, however, the Pittsburgh Steelers are a team that has been gaining steam.
Sanders may actually benefit from a slight fall to a team like the Steelers. Coach Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season as a head coach, and the Steelers field one of the best defensive and special teams units year over year. The success rate with players who land in more stable situations is much higher than those who have been selected by rebuilding franchises at the top of the draft.