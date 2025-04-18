Colorado Buffaloes' Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders Praised In Final Pre-Draft Rankings
Colorado Buffaloes All-Americans Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders are both having their jersey numbers officially retired and names enshrined at Folsom Field this Saturday at the Buffaloes' spring game. Next week, they’ll both be selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, marking the end of one of the most important stretches of Colorado Buffs football history. The destination of the two Colorado stars remains to be seen, but their legacy and impact are already felt.
Ahead of the draft starting next Thursday, ESPN NFL draft analyst Field Yates released his final position rankings and NFL big board. Travis Hunter was ranked first overall on the big board and ranked first among wide receivers. Shedeur Sanders was ranked 16th overall on the big board and second among quarterbacks, behind only Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward, who is expected to be the first pick in the draft.
“One of the most unique prospects we have ever seen, Hunter has rare versatility and a legitimate path to a Pro Bowl career as either a wide receiver or a cornerback. While my personal belief is that Hunter's ceiling is highest at wideout, I'm not agonizing much over where he will eventually end up -- he will be great on either side of the ball. His ball skills and instincts are outstanding. Hunter finished the 2024 season with 36 tackles, 4 interceptions and 10 pass breakups on defense, along with 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 scores on offense,” Field Yates of ESPN said of Hunter.
Travis Hunter has explicitly stated his desire to see significant action at both wide receiver and cornerback. Going all the way back to his time as a Georgia high schooler, he’s played both ways. Even at the major level of high school football, that’s unheard of. Doing it at the college level was rarely seen, and nobody comes close to what Hunter did at the power conference level. Should Hunter be able to achieve his goal in the NFL, it would be the first example of its kind. As for Sanders’s review, it was glowing as well.
“Sanders is unequivocally the best pocket passer in this year's draft class, as he led the FBS in completion percentage in 2024 at 74.0% and threw 37 touchdown passes, second most behind only Ward. His ball placement and ability to throw with touch are outstanding, and he has a ton of experience (25 starts at Colorado and 25 more at Jackson State),” Yates said.
“Sanders also brings a fearlessness and toughness to the position. He will need to clean up his pocket navigation, though. While he played behind a shaky offensive line at Colorado, he led the FBS with 42 sacks taken. But he has the traits to be drafted extremely early,”
Hunter and Sanders have been tied at the hip for the last four years. It’s only fitting the both begin their journeys as individuals with one last hoorah together.