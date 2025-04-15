NFL Analyst Calls Travis Hunter Best NFL Draft Prospect Since John Elway
1983. That was the last time a draft prospect has come around like Colorado Buffaloes all-purpose superstar Travis Hunter according to one of the most credentialed NFL draft analysts ever.
"He's the highest graded player I've had since John Elway," renowned NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr said.
Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway is thought by many to be the greatest NFL draft prospect of all time when he came out of Stanford in the early 80s. The Unanimous All-American went on to win two Super Bowls, a league Most Valuable Player award, and Super Bowl MVP. That’s the footsteps Travis Hunter is currently walking in according to one of the most respected names in the draft industry.
Hunter is less than two weeks away from hearing his name called towards the top of the draft, and still finds he himself in the middle of debates surrounding which position he should play in general. The fact that it’s even a debate is absurd to think about and truly puts Hunter’s once-in-a-generation talent into perspective.
In an ESPN final pre-draft ranking, Hunter lands at No.2 overall behind Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter. No.2 overall is no slight, but Hunter has been ranked number one more times than not. Regardless, Hunter is one of the more universally loved prospects in the draft.
MORE: Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes Snag 'Freak Athlete' From Transfer Portal
MORE: How Transfer Portal Receiver Sincere Brown Impacts Colorado Buffaloes' Receiver Room
MORE: Nico Iamaleava To Transfer To Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes? Why It Doesn't Make Sense
“Depending on which NFL scout you ask, Hunter can play either wide receiver or cornerback in the pros (or maybe both). One exec from an NFL team told me his franchise views Hunter as a cornerback who could play a handful of offensive snaps in the pros, and I think many other teams agree with that thinking. Multiple scouts remarked that finding an elite cornerback is harder than finding an elite receiver, and that's pushing teams to prefer that the two-way star start on defense, where he had four interceptions in 2024,” ESPN NFL draft analyst Matt Miller said.
“But I'm listing Hunter at receiver. There will be a transition period at either position; he'll have to work on route discipline at wideout. His agility, speed, toughness and sure-handedness are All-Pro quality. He had 96 catches for 1,258 yards last season while taking home the Heisman Trophy. Despite not being a quarterback, Hunter could be in play for the first overall pick,” Miller continued.
Hunter could realistically land at any slot within the top five picks of the draft next Thursday night, but with the lurking speculation about where quarterbacks will be selected, anything could happen. Hunter is sure to land with a franchise that will allow him to do the unthinkable: start both ways in the NFL.
Hunter is well conditioned, has a world of talent, and most importantly, tough as nails. He’s already accomplished the previously unimaginable in college, but the challenge at the next level could bring out an even more electric player than already present.