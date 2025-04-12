Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders Reveals Opinion On Throwing Motion Controversy
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is one of the top prospects in the NFL Draft, but his throwing motion became a hot topic of discussion after a number of current NFL players noticed that Sanders pats the ball before a majority of his throws.
Sanders was eventually asked about the small controversy by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on an episode of The Insiders.
"It's just funny to see what they come up with next. At first it was 'His arm isn't strong.' I had a lot of touchdowns in my college career. Then it was, 'I pat the ball.' That wasn't a thing before pro day, was it? So, I don't get in trouble off the field, so it's kind of hard for them to create storylines."
Sanders patting the ball at Colorado's NFL Showcase drew the attention of Jets defensive back Andre Cisco who posted on social media and said that defenders will be able to break early and break up Sanders' passing attempts. New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton was quick to publicly respond and defend the Buffaloes quarterback.
"I promise he can pat the ball and be just fine if DB’s was so good at breaking on ball pats they’d all have 8+ picks a year. Same guys that fall for a two-man dagger concept and give up the dig on 3rd & long every season all season long talkin' bout a ball pat what a joke," Slayton posted.
Even Dallas Cowboys defender Micah Parsons got joined, responding Slayton about how an extra fraction of a second can help the defense.
Slayton then countered by using legendary quarterback Tom Brady as an example because he sometimes patted the ball as part of his throwing motion.
"Comparing the greatest quarterback ever to Sanders is why I’ll never entertain a football conversation with you!! Like what are we doing here??" wrote Parsons on his X account.
Regardless of the opinions of Parsons, Slayton, and Cisco, the former Buffalo seems rather unphased. Instead, Sanders views it as another narrative or talking point that is trying to bring him down. In his conversation with Pelissero and Rapoport, Sanders said that he is still having fun with the pre-draft process, despite the conversations surrounding the Colorado quarterback's draft stock.
Most recently, Sanders visited the Pittsburgh Steelers who currently hold the No. 21 pick in the first round of the draft. While Sanders is being vetted and interviewed as part of these meetings, he is also assessing the culture of the different franchises he has met with in the NFL.
"When I go visit these coaches and when I go to all these different franchises, I ask them truly what I think and how I feel. Some get offended, some like it, some don't. Make some people uncomfortable, some people invite that. They know what type of person and what type of player they're gonna get out of me, so I just have to make sure, you know, what type of culture or what type of dynamic I'm going to have with them also," said Sanders.
The NFL Draft begins on April 24. Until then, Sanders and the rest of Colorado fans will have to wait and see which team selects the Buffaloes quarterback.