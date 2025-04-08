Colorado Buffaloes' Travis Hunter Reveals How Many Snaps He'd Like To Play In NFL
In typical Travis Hunter fashion, the former Colorado Buffaloes cornerback/wide receiver gave an ambitious response when asked about his potential workload in the NFL.
Hunter appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio following Colorado's pro day last week and, of course, received a question about his expected snap count at the next level. The recent Heisman Trophy winner made it clear that he wants to continue playing both ways full-time.
"All of them if they give me the chance and the opportunity to do it," Hunter said when asked how many snaps he'd like to play in a single game.
SiriusXM also questioned Hunter about the expected time demand of attending offensive and defensive meetings during game weeks.
"We got 24 hours in a day, we probably sleep for about eight of those, so we probably got 16 more," Hunter said. "Those 16 that I'm up, all of them dedicated to football."
With the Buffs, coach Deion Sanders maximized Hunter's endurance by allowing him to rest during practices early in the week. Recovery is critical to Hunter playing both ways, and his future NFL coach would likely have to continue Sanders' approach.
According to Colorado's official team stats, Hunter was on the field for 1,460 of the team's 1,725 snaps from scrimmage this past season, or 84.6%. He played in 86.8% of Colorado's offensive snaps, 82.9% of the defensive snaps and even saw 21 special teams snaps. Those numbers also include the game's worth of time he missed due to a shoulder injury.
Sanders shared his thoughts on Hunter's two-way future while appearing on ESPN's "SportsCenter" during Colorado's pro day. "Coach Prime" said Hunter may benefit from focusing on the offensive side of the ball first once he arrives in the NFL.
"I would send him with the offense because the offense is harder to digest," Sanders said. "It's harder to understand. Defensively, he's probably gonna be in man [coverage] most of the time, cover three, cover four, two, whatever. That's easy, that's very simplistic for him. But getting the understanding of the offense and the checks and timing with the quarterback and that relationship. That's where he should go first."
All signs point to Hunter landing top four in the NFL Draft to either the Tennessee Titans (No. 1), Cleveland Browns (No. 2), New York Giants (No. 3) or New England Patriots (No. 4).
ESPN analyst Matt Miller said Hunter's two-way freedoms may depend on the NFL team that selects him.
“It varies team by team," Miller said. "I've spoken to scouts who rave about his ball skills and ability to make defenders miss as an elite receiver. Others talk up his instincts and change-of-direction skills, which would make him a top-tier cornerback. There isn't total agreement on his best position, and it could completely depend on where he lands."