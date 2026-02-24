Five Incoming Transfers to Watch Entering Colorado Buffaloes' Spring Camp

For players, coaches and fans alike, spring camp offers an opportunity for all involved to get a better feel for the talent the Colorado Buffaloes acquired via the college football transfer portal.

Over 40 transfers have signed with Colorado since the start of the new year, with about half of those making the leap from either the Group of Six or FCS levels. Some certainly must prove themselves, but coach Deion Sanders made it a priority to land transfers with proven college resumes.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"Every kid, I've watched on tape and have hand-picked him, hand-selected him to come in myself, and know all his attributes and inundated with what's all poppin' within their lives," Sanders told Thee Pregame Show. "We have a staff meeting every morning about all that to make sure we're able to service the kids properly, as well as making certain they fit."

Below are five incoming transfers to watch in Colorado's fourth spring camp of the "Coach Prime" era:

Wide Receiver Danny Scudero

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) catches a pass for the first down against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Previous Team: San Jose State Spartans

Danny Scudero comes to Boulder after leading the FBS in receiving yards last season with 1,297. A slot receiver who began his college career at Sacramento State, Scudero should have no trouble finding a role in offensive coordinator Brennan Marion's "Go-Go" system.

"I was always fast and pretty quick, and that's where I made my money at, just being a little bit quicker and a step ahead of people," Scudero told Darius Sanders. "It's really just about if you can play or not. What you do between the white lines is really everything. Whatever rewards you want, whether you want to play in the NFL, play in the FBS or play college football, the price gets higher. The price you pay for this stuff, it always increases."

Safety Jah Jah Boyd

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jah Jah Boyd (16) arrives prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Previous Team: Indiana Hoosiers

Jah Jah Boyd's college resume may not pop in terms of production, but he has plenty to offer after spending the last two seasons at Indiana. There, Boyd gained experience at a winning program under coach Curt Cignetti.

Boyd's path to playing time becomes more clear at Colorado, and that journey starts in spring ball.

Running Back Richard Young

Sep 6, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama running back Richard Young (9) runs for a touchdown against UL Monroe as Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) celebrates behind him at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Previous Team: Alabama Crimson Tide

One of the most physically imposing transfers on Colorado's roster, Richard Young rushed for 234 yards and five touchdowns in three seasons at Alabama. Marion's offense features two running backs in the backfield, and Young's size figures to complement whoever's paired alongside him.

Linebacker Tyler Martinez

Linebacker Tyler Martinez drops back in pass coverage as the Aggies opened their season on Saturday night against the Bryant Bulldogs at Aggie Memorial Stadium. | Jaime Guzman/Special the Sun-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Previous Team: New Mexico State Aggies

While Tyler Martinez must prove healthy after missing most of last season with an ankle injury, he solidified himself as one of college football's top linebackers in 2024 by recording 94 total tackles in 2024.

Martinez will compete with Bowling Green transfer Gideon Lampron, Texas transfer Liona Lefau, returner Kylan Salter and others for a starting job at inside linebacker.

Offensive Tackle Bo Hughley

Georgia offensive lineman Bo Hughley (59) celebrates as Sanford Stadium is turned red as the game goes into the fourth during the second half of a NCAA college football game against UAB in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Previous Team: Georgia Bulldogs

Bo Hughley is arguably the favorite to earn Colorado's starting left tackle job following the loss of Jordan Seaton. The 6-foot-7, 295-pound tackle is a former four-star prospect who brings SEC experience to Boulder, but he must also prove himself in spring camp.