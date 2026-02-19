Danny Scudero's Unique Journey From Overlooked Prospect to Colorado Buffaloes Signee

Wide receiver Danny Scudero should have no trouble becoming a Colorado Buffaloes fan favorite.

A former three-star prospect from San Jose, California, Scudero developed into a top FCS wide receiver at Sacramento State before spending last season at San Jose State. There, the 5-foot-9, 174-pound redshirt sophomore hauled in 88 passes for an FBS-best 1,297 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) gets tackled by Stanford Cardinal cornerback Aaron Morris (31), safety Charlie Eckhardt (39) and linebacker Sam Mattingly (51) during the third quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Scudero then re-entered the transfer portal earlier this offseason before landing with coach Deion Sanders' Buffs.

With his first spring in Boulder ahead, Scudero spoke about his journey in an interview with Darius Sanders.

"I started playing football my junior year of high school (Archbishop Mitty), so I was pretty late," Scudero told Darius Sanders. "I was a baseball kid growing up, never really was into football until I started playing it. I had only had one offer coming out of high school to Sac State, so I I took it before my senior year because I didn't want to lose that offer and I was blessed to have one. All it takes is one. I was able to get that and just not look back."

Scudero added that he was only 150 pounds when he graduated from high school, but his speed and quickness more than made up for his lack of size. Aiming to maximize his strengths, both Sacramento State and San Jose State utilized Scudero in the slot.

"I was always fast and pretty quick, and that's where I made my money at, just being a little bit quicker and a step ahead of people," Scudero said. "It's really just about if you can play or not. What you do between the white lines is really everything. Whatever rewards you want, whether you want to play in the NFL, play in the FBS or play college football, the price gets higher. The price you pay for this stuff, it always increases."

MORE: NFL Legend Barry Sanders Speaks Candidly on Deion Sanders' Star Power

MORE: Joseph Williams Drops Powerful Social Media Post Amid Colorado's Winter Workouts

MORE: Why Julian Lewis Suddenly Matters More In The Big 12

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Danny Scudero's Impressive Work Ethic

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) catches the football against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Along with giving some love to his former teammates and coaches, Scudero credited his offseason work ethic for his college success.

"It also was the offseason preparation," Scudero said. "You don't do that stuff just when the season comes around. That type of stuff starts in January or whenever the season ends... Physically, try to do the most you can every day. It's really keep trying to stack days. If you stack your days and you keep going, the work you do now in these unseen hours are the ones that get brought to the light."

Colorado is currently navigating winter workouts under strength and conditioning coach Andreu Swasey. Spring practices are set to begin on March 2, capped off by the Buffs' annual Black and Gold Day spring football game on April 11 at Folsom Field. Tickets for the 1 p.m. MT scrimmage are free and can be claimed beginning March 3.