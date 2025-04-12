Colorado Buffaloes Spring Football Game Tickets Selling Slower Than Past Two Years
The bar was set pretty high two years ago when the Colorado Buffaloes sold out Folsom Field for the first spring football game of the coach Deion Sanders era. Just over 47,000 tickets were sold that year, followed by another impressive mark of 28,424 in 2024.
With the Buffs' 2025 spring game only one week away, BuffZone's Brian Howell reported Friday that Colorado has so far sold 9,650 tickets for the team's April 19 intrasquad scrimmage. Fans are potentially waiting for a better weather forecast, but the pace remains well behind last year's.
Even if Colorado doesn't sell another ticket, 9,650 would mark one of the better spring game attendance marks in program history. In the two spring games before Sanders' arrival, an estimated combined total of 2,950 fans attended. Colorado's pre-Sanders spring game attendance record was set in 2008 at 17,800.
Looking to break the monotony of spring camp, "Coach Prime" was hoping to bring another team to Boulder for a couple of practices and a scrimmage. Syracuse coach Fran Brown offered his Orange to scrimmage Colorado, but the plan was ultimately shut down by the NCAA. Fortunately, there is optimism about combined spring practices coming to college football in the near future.
"Playing against your own guys kind of gets monotonous, and you can't really tell the level of your guys because it is the same old, same old," Sanders said. "Everybody kind of knows each other toward the end. I would like to style it like the pros. I would like to practice against someone for a few days and then you have the spring game. I think the public will be satisfied with that tremendously. I think it is a tremendous idea."
Sanders' idea comes in response to several Power Four programs either canceling or modifying their spring game this year, including Nebraska, USC, Texas, UCF, Ohio State and others.
"Everybody's moving to stop spring games, I don't know why," Sanders said. "You're not going to stop nobody from leaving your program by not having a spring game. If you want to save money, just say that. The kid's already gone. They already reached out and contacted somebody else. They're already gone."
"Coach Prime" also encouraged Colorado fans to pack Folsom Field for this year's spring game.
"We got to sell this thing out and pack this thing because the way the trend is going, you don't know if this is going to be the last spring game," Sanders said.
It doesn't look like Colorado will have a sold-out spring game on April 19, but scrimmaging another team would almost certainly boost attendance if that idea comes to fruition in 2026.
With quarterbacks Julian Lewis and Kaidon Salter hitting Folsom Field for the first time, Colorado's 2025 Black and Gold Day spring football game will begin at 2:30 p.m. MT