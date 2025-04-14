Colorado Buffaloes Spring Game Puts Spotlight on Quarterbacks Kaidon Salter, Julian Lewis
With former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders headed to the NFL, the spotlight shifts to a wide-open quarterback race at one of college football’s most talked-about programs.
In the mix is returning backup quarterback Ryan Staub, who made one start in 2023 in the season finale against Utah, completing 17 of 24 passes (70.8 percent) for 195 yards and his first career touchdown with a strike to Heisman Trophy-winning cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter.
Still, the spotlight has shifted toward two very different contenders.
Julian “JuJu” Lewis, the 17-year-old phenom who reclassified to join Colorado early, skipped his senior high school season to enroll in Boulder this spring.
Then there’s Kaidon Salter, the electric dual-threat transfer from Liberty with something to prove in his final year of eligibility.
This isn’t just a quarterback battle. It’s a crossroads for Colorado coach Deion Sanders "Coach Prime" era.
Lewis and Salter each bring a unique skill set to the position, which is precisely what makes this competition so compelling.
Lewis, the nation’s No. 1 quarterback in the Class of 2026 before reclassifying, arrived with a rare mix of polish and poise for a teenager. The Georgia native has already drawn comparisons to top collegiate passers thanks to his clean footwork, high football IQ, and noteworthy arm talent. A two-time winner of Georgia’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Lewis threw for over 11,000 yards and 144 touchdowns in just three seasons—placing him among the most prolific passers in state history. Widely regarded as a top-10 national prospect, ESPN ranked him No. 2 overall in the 2025 class.
“I'm just happy I get a chance to compete for the job,” Lewis said during an appearance on the Pivot Podcast. “You know we had Salter transfer in from Liberty, and I'm just blessed to compete.”
Still, the question looms: Can a 17-year-old Lewis lead a Big 12 team to the College Football Playoff?
On the other end of the spectrum is Salter—a battle-tested veteran with a chip on his shoulder.
In his first season as the full-time starter at Liberty in 2023, Salter put up 2,876 passing yards and 32 touchdowns, adding 1,089 yards and 12 scores on the ground. He followed that with 1,886 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and 587 rushing yards with seven rushing scores in 2024.
Salter entered the portal with one goal: to prove he belongs at the Power Four level.
“I just wanted to go play at a better conference so I could show I can do it at a bigger level before getting into the NFL,” Salter told Darius Sanders on the Reach the People Podcast. “Playing (at Colorado) just feels like I'll be able to show everything that I can show, in front of everybody that needs to see it, and I promise that's exactly what's going to happen."
Colorado has stacked the quarterback room with talent—and the receiving corps looks equally dangerous. With a cast of playmakers at wide receiver, including returning standout wide receiver Omarion Miller, and the addition of 6-5 wide receiver Sincere Brown, whoever wins the starting job won’t be short on weapons.
Colorado's spring game is just days away, and for fans and analysts alike, it will be the first real glimpse into how this battle is shaping up.
Expect "Coach Prime" and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur to keep their cards close to the vest. But, even in a controlled scrimmage setting, body language, command of the huddle, timing with receivers, and situational poise will all offer clues about who may be emerging as the team's starting quarterback.
Whether it’s the prodigy or the proven vet, one thing is certain, the path forward for Colorado football starts with who takes the first snap.