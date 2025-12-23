Former Colorado Star LaJohntay Wester Reveals Mindset Amid Difficult NFL Rookie Season

Like a few other former Colorado Buffaloes stars now in the NFL, LaJohntay Wester's rookie season with the Baltimore Ravens has featured its fair share of challenges.

Wester, a sixth-round draft pick, has yet to record a regular season reception and is still looking to break out as a return specialist. Through 15 games played, the rookie has returned 16 punts for 198 yards to go along with five kickoff returns for 131 yards.

Wester's lowest moment came against the Cleveland Browns in mid-October when he fumbled a punt inside his own 10-yard line, a rarity for the typically sure-handed return specialist.

Amid what has been a difficult rookie season, Wester shared a peek into his mindset on Monday with a post on X: "The Rejected will Be Respected," Wester wrote before adding an exclamation point and an hourglass emoji.

The Rejected will Be Respected ‼️⏳.. — lajohntay la’jay wester (@la_wester) December 22, 2025

Coined by Deion Sanders Jr., the son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, the phrase has often been used as a rallying cry of sorts. Wester's hourglass emoji also hints that he believes it's only a matter of time before he fully breaks out in the NFL.

Former Colorado safety Tawfiq Byard used the same phrase in another social media post soon after news broke he'd be entering the transfer portal.

LaJohntay Wester's Impressive Season At Colorado

After four years at Florida Atlantic, Wester spent his final college season at Colorado and quickly became a trusted weapon for quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The shifty receiver closed last season with 74 catches for 931 yards and 10 touchdowns, playing a key role in Colorado's run to nine wins.

"For him to bring me in here (to Colorado) and be able to have a season like we did and be able to have the opportunity to do it at the next level, that's amazing," Wester said of playing alongside Shedeur Sanders, who was once committed to Florida Atlantic.

Wester also returned nine punts for 108 yards at Colorado, highlighted by a 76-yard touchdown against the Utah Utes.

LaJohntay Wester's Role In Baltimore

At least for now, Wester has been relegated to strictly return duties for the Ravens.

He essentially locked down the job during the preseason when he scored an 87-yard punt return touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts.

"I've been overlooked all my life, in this game, since I was 6 years old," Wester said, per the Ravens. "I was still making plays. So, for me to be able to overcome all of that, and get here and be able to get my first NFL touchdown in a game like this, it was amazing. It was a whole lot of built-up emotion, anger, frustration, and crying. I just let it loose tonight."

Still alive in the playoff hunt, Baltimore will face the Green Bay Packers (Dec. 27) and Pittsburgh Steelers (Jan. 3 or 4) to close its regular season.