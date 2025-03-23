Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Shedeur Sanders Slipping On 2025 NFL Draft Big Board?
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has once again become the hot-button topic of a recent 2025 NFL Draft big board from a prominent analyst. In ESPN’s Matt Miller’s updated top-50 big board, Shedeur came in ranked 19th overall, below names like Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward, Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden, and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Jihaad Campbell.
Miller’s list is a deviation from some of his colleagues that have Sanders rated closer to the top of the draft, or at least among the top-10 best players available in the 2025 class. As always with Sanders, there were knee-jerk reactions both ways to the ranking, but Miller explained his thought process on the positioning.
“With pinpoint accuracy, toughness in the pocket and field vision that allows him to make plays to every level of the field, Sanders leveled up to become of the top QBs in this class. He turned the ball over more in 2024 (10 INTs) but played with better pocket poise and timing. He completed 74% of his passes and was second in the FBS in touchdown passes (37),” said ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller.
“Sanders has some bad habits he needs to clean up, such as throwing late over the middle and holding onto the ball for too long. That will ultimately determine his NFL success, but his accuracy and ability to make off-platform plays from different arm angles should get him drafted early in the first round,” Miller continued.
Despite being ranked lower on a few big boards such as Miller’s, Sanders is still projected to be amongst the first seven picks of the draft. The most common choices as the potential destinations for Shedeur have been fairly close between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants who hold the second and third overall picks respectively in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Colorado Buffaloes' pro day is officially scheduled for April 4th. Buffs coach Deion Sanders is projecting all 32 NFL teams to be in attendance for one last chance to see Shedeur, Travis Hunter, LaJohntay Wester, and the rest of the future NFL prospects that represent the Colorado program.
"We should have all 32 teams in attendance because we got that many players that can flat-out play the game," coach Deion "Prime" Sanders said.
Depending on the results from that workout, there could be one final shift in the big boards and rankings before the draft. However, Shedeur Sanders’s draft status and position are all but cemented with the actual team personnel and decision-makers. Sanders is in good standing with a little over a month to draft time.