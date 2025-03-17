Deion Sanders 'Testing' Colorado Buffaloes Quarterbacks Kaidon Salter, Julian Lewis
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders was back on the microphone on Monday, speaking to the media as his team began their second week of spring practice.
Amidst a barrage of questioning about a new-look team without quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, "Coach Prime" spoke on the intensifying quarterback battle between senior Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter and top-flight freshman Julian Lewis.
"A couple quarterbacks are fighting for who's going to be who, [but] we don't know," Sanders said in his opening statement. "No one's getting the nod right now. We're testing both of them to see how they react to what [offensive coordinator] Pat [Shurmur] is throwing at them."
Sanders will be coaching for the first time at the collegiate level without his son, Shedeur Sanders, under center. Both Salter and Lewis present unique physical tools, playstyles and schematic fits, but coach Sanders is focused on intangible and cerebral factors.
"Leadership," said Sanders of what he's looking for in a starting quarterback. "Being able to see the field, being about rally those guys around ... You've got to have a bona fide leader."
The mental side of the game played a major part in making Shedeur Sanders a potential No. 1 overall NFL draft pick this April. Poise and composure helped Colorado's offense reach new heights.
Of the two top contenders to succeed Sanders as the starter, Lewis has been the more heralded for those traits. Despite a slightly undersized frame for his position (6-1, 175 pounds), the former five-star prospect out of Carrollton, Georgia passed up on a senior season yet still threw for over 10,000 yards in high school.
Salter has long been hailed for his athleticism, but the former Flame still possessed the mental fortitude to win a Conference USA Championship as a redshirt sophomore in 2023. He didn't back down from the challenge of facing the AP No. 8 Oregon Ducks in the Fiesta Bowl, despite a blowout loss.
Both candidates appear ready for a battle that could heat up throughout the summer and into the fall, energy acknowledged by sophomore left tackle Jordan Seaton.
"JuJu's still a young guy, but he's not afraid to put the ball where he wants it. Kaidon, he's been a leader in all aspects, and he's leading by example also," Seaton said. "Between those two quarterbacks, what I've seen is just straight competition, but [a] willingness to learn from each other."
The saying goes that iron sharpens iron, and Lewis and Salter's battle for the position in theory should help both signal-callers improve, even at two very different stages of their careers. Salter is looking to put together a commendable swan song at a Power Four level, while Lewis is the new kid on the block aiming to back up his lofty high school reputation and make a name for himself.
In the end, Colorado's starting quarterback to start 2025 may come down to who wants it more.
"I always used to tell [Shedeur], 'Look in their eyes, so they can see where you are, they can see how passionate you are about this next possession,'" coach Sanders said. "You want to see that type of leadership because I know what they've seen. The standard is the standard, and we're not going to vacillate from the standard."