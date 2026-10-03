Colorado Drops New Twist Into Quarterback Approach vs. Texas Tech

The Colorado Buffaloes teased a new quarterback during the week of practice against No. 12 Texas Tech which meant week one starter Julian Lewis becoming the odd man out.

Utah quarterback transfer Isaac Wilson replaced Lewis during the 23-13 loss against Baylor in week four. Wilson later entered Texas Tech week trending upward toward getting the starting nod.

However, Colorado's game day depth chart painted a different picture, followed by an eye-grabbing scene when Colorado's quarterbacks took the field for warmups.

Determining if Julian Lewis will Play After All

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) is sacked by Baylor Bears defensive lineman Kamren Washington (96) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The depth chart now has an "or" next to both quarterbacks Wilson and Lewis. Meaning that the projected benched quarterback Lewis could earn snaps immediately after all.

Important to note that coach Deion Sanders never formally announced that Wilson would handle the starter reins during his press conference leading into the Big 12 home opener. Sanders merely stated that he was looking more closely at the quarterback position following the losses to Baylor and Northwestern.

However, multiple reports revealed that Wilson was trending upward toward starting for Colorado in this pivotal conference showdown. Especially after showing he could push the ball down the field for this "Go-Go" offense in limited duty against Baylor. Wilson became the more impressive quarterback despite the loss.

Second Julian Lewis Twist Ahead of Texas Tech at Colorado

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) at the line of scrimmage against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This could mean offensive coordinator Brennan Marion has something cooked up too for the Red Raiders with the "or" at quarterback.

However, a second major twist arrived during warmups. Colorado on SI reporter Liam Howard reported that Lewis' entrance onto the field was delayed and separate from the rest of the Buffs quarterbacks.

Lewis was also seen taking snaps from tackle Xavier Payne, whereas Kaneal Sweetwyne was working with second team center Yahya Attia, which signals Sweetwyne may have jumped ahead of Lewis.

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lewis has flashed his arm potential in this offense. He managed to orchestrate the game-winning drive against Georgia Tech despite a rather rough debut for the "Go-Go." He also delivered more than 300 yards passing against Weber State the following week in the home opener.

But again, Lewis hit some hiccups on a rainy road trip to Northwestern and looked off down in Waco against Baylor. And Colorado isn't the only one with its quarterback room under a microscope in this game.

Texas Tech Enduring Abrupt Change

Sep 26, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire reacts after the game against the Sam Houston Bearkats at Galaxy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas Tech has a sudden change at quarterback for this contest. Which even took place nearly 24 hours before kickoff at Folsom Field.

Alternate quarterback Thomas Castellanos got ruled ineligible via a Kentucky Court of Appeals on Oct. 2. He had come in during designed Wildcat quarterback schemes coach Joey McGuire helped roll out.

Now Castellanos won't suit up for Saturday's game, which impacts the Red Raiders inside the red zone. Granted, starter Will Hammond is a dual-threat. Yet TTU might not want to wear down Hammond's mobility just yet especially amid its repeat hopes for the Big 12 title.

But once again all eyes will be on who takes the first snaps, then he takes the most snaps behind center for the Buffaloes.

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