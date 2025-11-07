Colorado Buffaloes' Three Keys To Victory Over West Virginia Mountaineers
It's now or never for the Colorado Buffaloes.
A win on Saturday against the West Virginia Mountaineers, and coach Deion Sanders can keep plugging toward a bowl berth with the future by his side in quarterback Julian Lewis. A loss, and Colorado can kiss its postseason hopes goodbye and ponder what went wrong after the bye week.
The Buffs are looking to avoid another three-game losing streak after two lopsided losses to the Utah Utes and Arizona Wildcats. This Saturday could ring more favorably, as West Virginia is no Big 12 contender.
Both teams sit at a lowly 3-6 with 1-5 records against conference opponents, so one of them will get a much-needed victory. WVU is hot off its biggest win of the season over the No. 22 Houston Cougars, while Colorado's upset over then-No. 22 Iowa State feels like a distant memory.
Simply put, vibes are at an all-time low. Can "Coach Prime" rally the troops to re-find their footing in Morgantown, or are these Buffaloes an impossible fix?
Here are three keys for a Colorado win:
Let JuJu Cook
Colorado's offense has been scattershot throughout 2025, but it's not too late for an identity shift. Lewis, an 18-year-old who skipped his senior year of high school, has a chance to breathe new life into the Buffs.
To capture his full potential, offensive coaching staff and play-calling will have to instill faith that's just as complete. Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur is out, and tight ends coach/pass game coordinator Brett Bartolone is in for the second straight week.
Chemistry between Lewis and his play-caller will be a decisive factor in whether he thrives in his first collegiate start, where a hostile crowd and aggressive Mountaineer defense will roar around him.
The first quarter will be a vital observation of how much trust Colorado has in the freshman hyped to become quarterback Shedeur Sanders' successor. Watch for an early deep shot, and if it hits, he can't let up.
MORE: Injury To Valuable Leader Could Spell Doom For Colorado Buffaloes' West Virginia Trip
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Takes Major Step Forward In Injury Recovery
MORE: What the Advanced Analytics Say About Colorado vs. West Virginia
Throw To O
A possible recipient of that deep ball would be wide receiver Omarion Miller. The junior has had an excellent first full season in Boulder, but his impact has felt limited.
Lewis should ignite as much confidence as possible in Colorado's leader in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown grabs. The duo is off to a strong start, connecting for a 59-yard score on Lewis's first drive last Saturday.
Now that the lid is off, Lewis should target Miller in any 50-50 situation possible. Joseph Williams and Sincere Brown should be his other top options, as each boasts an elite catch radius and jump-ball skill that can help young quarterbacks find a rhythm.
Win Your Mind, And Physical Will Follow
It's no secret as to where Colorado's defense has fallen short this season. Defensive coordinator Robert Livingston's group has struggled to stop the run all year, and lately, tackling has become as poor as it's been since 2023.
This crew must come out with its hair the temperature of the sun, especially with injuries continuing to pile up. Cornerback DJ McKinney is listed as doubtful for Saturday, and standout safety Tawfiq Byard will miss the first half after a targeting penalty against Arizona.
There is nothing left for this defense to lose, so expect aggression early on. If it can pay off into sacks, fumbles or interceptions, it could provide a boost that reaches far beyond just those plays.