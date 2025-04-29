Colorado Buffaloes Transfer Colton Hood Schedules Two Visits Amid Search For Next Home
Cornerback Colton Hood, one of the Colorado Buffaloes' most surprising losses to the college football transfer portal this spring, is reportedly looking at a pair of Power Four programs amid his search for a new home.
Hood is scheduled to visit the ACC's Miami Hurricanes on Wednesday (per 247Sports' Gaby Urrutia) and will then check out the Tennessee Volunteers later this week (per On3's Pete Nakos). If Hood commits to Tennessee, it'll be his second stop in the SEC, as the former three-star prospect spent his true freshman season with the Auburn Tigers in 2023.
During his lone season in Boulder, Hood emerged as one of Colorado's top defensive backs, finishing the year with 24 total tackles, six pass breakups, two interceptions and one TFL. He was largely expected to start next season with cornerback Travis Hunter now in the NFL.
Last week, Hood shed light on his decision to enter the portal in a post on X.
"On April 25, we learned the school was moving in a different direction and we humbly respected that decision by entering the portal," Hood wrote. "Thank you to everyone for the love and support over the past year. Please pray for me as I pursue purpose because I’ve never chased paychecks!"
By "we," Hood was referring to himself, his younger brother Brandon Hood and cousin Trenton Hood. Brandon, a running back, and Trenton, a walk-on linebacker, both spent one season at Colorado before entering the portal last week along with Colton. Brandon and Trenton have yet to commit elsewhere, but the three Hoods would likely appreciate an opportunity to continue playing together.
"My brother (Brandon) and I dreamed of playing college football together since we were nine years old,” Colton wrote on X. “I came to Boulder to help the team and play with my brother! In college athletics, as coaching changes take place, coaches are free to bring in their own personnel."
Now, at least Colton is taking a close look at Tennessee and Miami. The Volunteers won 10 games last season en route to reaching the College Football Playoff while the Hurricanes finished third in the ACC (10-3 overall) under the leadership of quarterback Cam Ward, who went No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft to the Tennessee Titans.
247Sports tabbed Colton as a three-star player in the transfer portal.
Losing Colton and Brandon makes cornerback and running back even greater priorities for coach Deion Sanders as he continues looking for talent in the transfer portal. The Buffs have landed cornerbacks Teon Parks (Illinois State) and Makari Vickers (Oklahoma) from the portal, but are still looking for their first running back commit.
In other recent transfer portal news, two former Colorado offensive linemen have announced new homes. Center Cash Cleveland is staying in the Big 12 with the Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Zack Owens is following former Colorado offensive line coach Phil Loadholt to Mississippi State.