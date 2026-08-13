Colorado Buffaloes Transfer DeAndre Moore Jr. Making Statement in Fall Camp

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has spent fall camp searching for consistency around quarterback Julian Lewis, and the early connection between Lewis and DeAndre Moore Jr. has become one of the more visible developments in the passing game during fall camp.

A video circulating from Colorado practice showed Lewis hitting Moore on a slant over the middle before the Texas transfer turned upfield and ran right by the secondary for a touchdown. The play added to a growing collection of camp clips featuring Lewis throwing to Moore, who has been active since returning from the injury that kept him out for much of spring practice.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver DeAndre Moore (3) before the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore joined Colorado after three seasons at Texas, where he played in 37 games and totaled 77 catches for 988 yards and 11 touchdowns. The 6-foot, 192-pound receiver was Texas’ second-leading receiver last season with 38 catches for 532 yards and four touchdowns before entering the transfer portal.

The Buffs have several receivers competing for targets, but Moore’s familiarity with offensive coordinator Brennan Marion and his early work with Lewis have put him in the middle of the conversation as Colorado continues camp in Boulder.

Moore and Marion reunite in Boulder

Marion recruited Moore to Texas during his one season on the Longhorns’ staff in 2022. The two did not get to work together in Austin because Marion left for UNLV before Moore arrived on campus, but the relationship remained intact through Moore’s transfer decision.

Moore has described Marion as an uncle figure and said the connection made the move to Colorado easier.

“B is like an uncle, man,” Moore said during the first week of camp. “I’ve known him since I was about 16 years old.”

Marion has also spoken highly of Moore’s approach in the building, pointing to his leadership and willingness to contribute beyond the receiver position. The veteran wideout has said he will play special teams, block when needed and handle whatever role the staff gives him.

“My role is just however I can help the football team win,” Moore said. “That’s what I’m here for.”

Moore missed spring practice while recovering from an injury, which limited the amount of on-field work he could get with Lewis before camp. The past two weeks have given him a chance to make up some of that ground while Colorado installs Marion’s offense.

Julian Lewis to DeAndre Moore Jr. 🎯



No. 3 is heating up.



🎥 @DeionSandersJr pic.twitter.com/UFBx5H5Fs7 — Scott Procter (@ScottProcter_) August 11, 2026

Julian Lewis gets a veteran target

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lewis enters the season as Colorado’s projected starting quarterback after appearing in four games last year. The former five-star recruit completed 43 of 67 passes for 589 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions while preserving his redshirt.

The transition to a new offense has given Lewis a new group of receivers, and Moore brings the most extensive Power Four experience of any player in that room. He played with Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning at Texas and has spent time around NFL-caliber receivers and quarterbacks.

Moore said earlier in camp that Lewis has traits similar to Ewers when it comes to throwing the football.

“I got to see a lot of great quarterbacks at Texas,” Moore said. “I think Ju has similar characteristics to Quinn Ewers as far as how he throws the football.”

That does not guarantee immediate production, but it gives Lewis a receiver who understands the speed of the game and has played in major conference matchups. Moore’s experience should also help a Colorado offense that will feature several new starters.

The Go-Go offense creates opportunities

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Marion’s Go-Go offense is designed to give skill players options before and after the snap. It uses formations, tempo and movement to create space, which has shown up in the way Colorado has used Moore across different practice periods.

Moore described the scheme as “backyard football” because of the freedom it gives players to find openings rather than simply running static routes.

“I see this offense as an offense that allows the players to have freedom,” Moore said. “You don’t always have to run certain routes. No, bro — go get open.”

The recent slant-and-RAC clip fits that description. Moore caught the ball in stride, found space after the catch and turned a short completion into an explosive gain. Colorado needs more of those plays after finishing last season with a 3-9 record.

Moore is working alongside a deep group that includes returning receiver Joseph Williams, San Jose State transfer Danny Scudero, Miami (Ohio) transfer Kam Perry, Sacramento State transfer Ernest Campbell and second-year receiver Quentin Gibson. Scudero and Perry were limited early in camp, which has created additional reps for Moore, Williams and Gibson.

Colorado moves toward Georgia Tech

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffs have returned to Boulder after opening camp in Colorado Springs, and the offense now has a little more than three weeks to prepare for the Sept. 3 opener at Georgia Tech.

Lewis will continue taking first-team reps, while Moore remains one of the receivers expected to play a significant role in Marion’s first Colorado offense. The latest practice clip does not settle Colorado’s receiver rotation, but it showed why the Lewis-to-Moore connection has become an exciting focus during camp.

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