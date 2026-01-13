Colorado Buffaloes Land Elite Transfer Wide Receiver From Texas

As the Colorado Buffaloes staff stays active in the transfer portal, theyhave landed one of their top transfer portal targets in former Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. After hosting Moore for a visit, the Colorado Buffaloes had been trending in the right direction to land the elite receiver.

On3’s Steve Wiltfong and Pete Nakos officially logged an expert prediction for Moore to commit to Colorado beore he committed. Several elite programs have been pursuing him, such as Ohio State and Kentucky. Colorado coach Deion Sanders is bringing in an elite wide receiver who will be a difference-maker for the offense.

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Malik Agbo (80) celebrates with wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) after defeating the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

DeAndre Moore Jr. To Bring Elite Athleticism To Boulder

Moore is one of the top receivers in the portal and would be a substantial addition to Colorado. Per On3, he is the No. 51 player in the portal and the No. 12 wide receiver. He is coming off his third season with the Texas Longhorns, spending time on both special teams and the offense.

The Longhorns’ offense was not as productive this past season, but Moore still had a strong performance. In 2025, he recorded 38 receptions for 532 yards and four touchdowns.

One of his top performances of the season occurred against the Arkansas Razorbacks when Moore finished with three receptions for 74 yards and three touchdowns.

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With Moore's experience playing against top teams in the SEC, he can help bring the Colorado Buffaloes' offense to the next level.

Colorado Buffaloes Building Wide Receiver Room

Through the portal, the Buffaloes are building a talented wide receiver room. New Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion will have several athletes to help turn the offense around, and Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis will have plenty of weapons to throw to.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

In addition to Moore, the Buffaloes have received a commitment from three wide receivers:

Miami (OH) RedHawks’ Kam Perry

San Jose State’s Danny Scudero

Sacramento State’s Ernest Campbell

All three receivers have an opportunity to step in next season and help drive the offense down the field. Despite being primarily a slot receiver, Perry is bringing an intense level of explosiveness to Colorado’s offense. He averaged 22.7 yards per reception in 2025 and could become a clutch target for Lewis to throw to.

Scudero is coming off a massive season with San José State and can be a big player when it comes to yards after the catch. He finished the 2025 season as the NCAA’s receiving leader with 1,291 receiving yards.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Campbell is joining Colorado from Sacramento State, where Marion was the head coach last season. Campbell brings experience in Marion’s offense and can quickly step into a prominent role with Colorado.

“We ain’t playing. We ain’t sleeping here until we get them all,” Sanders said about adding players through the portal. “We don’t have many more to go, (but) we’re going to get them all. We’re gonna get what we want and want what we get. Believe that.”

