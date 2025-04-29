Colorado Buffaloes Land Former Five-Star Receiver Hykeem Williams In Transfer Portal
The Colorado Buffaloes' wideout room is loading up.
Former Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Hykeem Williams committed to Colorado on Tuesday. Williams, a former five-star recruit in the class of 2023, is the fifth transfer portal addition of the spring by coach Deion Sanders and was the consensus highest-rated pass catcher still on the market.
Williams joins former Campbell Fighting Camel standout Sincere Brown as wideouts added to the Buffs' roster this month. He's the third transfer addition at receiver of the offseason overall, as former Tulsa Golden Hurricane youngster Joseph Williams joined Colorado last winter and became one of the team's brightest stars during the spring season.
Williams was a supernova before starting college. The native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, became a top 25 overall prospect and top-five wide receiver in his class (per 247Sports) at Stranahan High School. Colorado was among the dozens of power programs to offer him.
In two seasons with the Seminoles, Williams saw inconsistent action in a crowded wideout depth chart. He recorded a catch in eight games but no more than four in any contest throughout 2024, racking up 16 grabs for 187 yards and a touchdown. During his freshman campaign, Williams had five receptions for 80 yards and one score, over half of it coming on a 44-yard score against the Syracuse Orange.
With a chiseled frame of 6-2 and 215 pounds, Williams has always had the build of a top-tier college wide receiver. He adds an acute blend of size and speed to a Buffaloes receiver room beaming with potential but lacking in proven talent.
Williams has two years of eligibility remaining to reach his sky-high projections out of high school.