Colorado Buffaloes Land Former Five-Star Receiver Hykeem Williams In Transfer Portal

Hykeem Williams, a former Florida State Seminoles wide receiver who was a five-star recruit in the class of 2023, has committed to the Colorado Buffaloes. Williams is the fifth transfer portal addition this spring by coach Deion Sanders.

Harrison Simeon

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches as his players go through drills at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches as his players go through drills at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes' wideout room is loading up.

Former Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Hykeem Williams committed to Colorado on Tuesday. Williams, a former five-star recruit in the class of 2023, is the fifth transfer portal addition of the spring by coach Deion Sanders and was the consensus highest-rated pass catcher still on the market.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Williams joins former Campbell Fighting Camel standout Sincere Brown as wideouts added to the Buffs' roster this month. He's the third transfer addition at receiver of the offseason overall, as former Tulsa Golden Hurricane youngster Joseph Williams joined Colorado last winter and became one of the team's brightest stars during the spring season.

Williams was a supernova before starting college. The native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, became a top 25 overall prospect and top-five wide receiver in his class (per 247Sports) at Stranahan High School. Colorado was among the dozens of power programs to offer him.

Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Hykeem Williams (8) before a game against the Memphis Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadiu
Sep 14, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Hykeem Williams (8) before a game against the Memphis Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

In two seasons with the Seminoles, Williams saw inconsistent action in a crowded wideout depth chart. He recorded a catch in eight games but no more than four in any contest throughout 2024, racking up 16 grabs for 187 yards and a touchdown. During his freshman campaign, Williams had five receptions for 80 yards and one score, over half of it coming on a 44-yard score against the Syracuse Orange.

With a chiseled frame of 6-2 and 215 pounds, Williams has always had the build of a top-tier college wide receiver. He adds an acute blend of size and speed to a Buffaloes receiver room beaming with potential but lacking in proven talent.

Williams has two years of eligibility remaining to reach his sky-high projections out of high school.

Published
Harrison Simeon
HARRISON SIMEON

Harrison Simeon is a beat writer for Colorado Buffaloes On SI. Formerly, he was a writer for Colorado Buffaloes Wire of the USA TODAY Sports network and freelance utility for FOX Sports, working at venues such as Empower Field at Mile High Stadium and Folsom Field. He is finishing his journalism degree at the University of Colorado Boulder, where he has passionately covered football, basketball, and other school programs through its student-run sports media organization, Sko Buffs Sports. As its Associate Producer, he has traveled to six states to cover events such as the 2024 Valero Alamo Bowl, the 2024 Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament, and the 2025 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship. He also captained the organization’s exponential growth in membership and on social media, where his posts have been featured on ESPN and Bleacher Report. While with SI, he interns at the Boulder Daily Camera, one of Colorado’s most revered newspapers. He is a native of New Orleans, Louisiana.

