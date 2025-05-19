Colorado Buffaloes Transfer Running Back Brandon Hood Finds New Team
A talented former Colorado Buffaloes tailback is off to Conference USA.
Running back Brandon Hood, who entered the transfer portal on April 26, signed with the UMass Minutemen on Sunday. His move to the portal came after many envisioned Hood vying for a starting role with the Buffaloes this fall.
Hood didn't record a stat in three appearances last season, as most of his action came on special teams. However, the tailback turned heads this past April, capped by first and second-team reps in the spring game.
In high school, Hood was a three-star prospect ranked in the top 50 among running backs by Rivals and No. 65 by 247Sports Composite. He fought through an ACL to rush for 2,410 yards and 17 touchdowns in his three-season prep career at Eagle's Landing Christian Academy in McDonough, Georgia.
Hood committed to the Buffaloes last year with his brother, then-Auburn Tigers transfer cornerback Colton Hood. Their cousin, inside linebacker Trenton Hood, later joined them.
After a promising redshirt freshman campaign in the secondary, Colton re-entered the portal three days after Brandon's entry and has since committed to the Tennessee Volunteers. Trenton redshirted in 2024, also ventured into the portal and is currently unsigned.
According to Colton, who was dealing with an upper-body injury this spring, Colorado's coaching staff ushered him and Brandon into the portal. While there's no verification of this being the case, it would be far from the first time coach Deion Sanders has made personnel "cuts" in this manner.
If this decision was premeditated, it's a head-scratcher. Colton appeared likely to start at cornerback next season and was one of the Buffaloes' brightest freshmen, while Brandon looked to be on an upward trajectory in the depth chart and flashed potential during the spring game.
Coach Prime set a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) record with six sets of siblings on last year's Buffs roster, but the band of brothers did not last. The only remaining pair is wide receiver Kaleb Mathis and cornerback Kole Mathis, sons of defensive backs coach Kevin Mathis.
As Colorado continues its search for a reliable run game, Hood's departure was widely viewed as a stinger. The Buffs also recently lost 2024's leading rusher, running back Isaiah Augustave, who is now with the Virginia Cavaliers. Their lone addition to the running back room thus far has been Incarnate Word Cardinals transfer tailback DeKalon Taylor.
Listed at 5-9 and 166 pounds, Taylor would have to overcome a major size disadvantage to break into the huddle. He'll likely be utilized for all-world acumen at kick and punt returner.
The running back room, coached by NFL Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk, appears rather thin entering the dead of the offseason. Colorado may bank heavily on the development of its key returners, Dallan Hayden and Micah Welch.
Thirty-three members of last year's Buffs hit the portal following its conclusion, while Sanders has added 28 transfers. Colorado's reinforcements along the offensive line, especially on the interior, could bode well for its fortunes to succeed on the ground.
Meanwhile, Hood headed up to UMass, where he'll look to prove his former program wrong about what he could have become in Boulder. Time will tell if the 5-10, 185-pound back becomes the one that got away.