Colorado Buffaloes Begin Summer Workouts: 5 Transfers Competing For Starting Jobs
A new day has dawned for the Colorado Buffaloes.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders' squad has ventured back into the shadow of the Flatirons for the start of summer workouts. The Buffs added 14 new transfer portal players since their last action in April's spring game, all of whom have joined the roster in time to take part in practice on Monday. In total, Colorado added 30 incoming transfers with 37 palyers who transferred out of the program.
Nine offensive players and five defenders have essentially rounded out Colorado's roster, many of whom are loaded with potential. Some additions were mainly for depth purposes, but others may see the field and make plays sooner rather than later.
This summer process mainly serves the purpose of accustoming newcomers to Boulder and sharpening returners for when the offseason truly heats up towards the end of July. It can also help iron out schematic wrinkles seen during the spring game, as organized team activities last took place during the scrimmage.
Among the transfer portal additions from the spring window, the Buffs may have loaded up for their second year in the Big 12 with stalwarts in the trenches and prolific pass-catchers.
Sincere Brown, Wide Receiver
Colorado's first portal addition of the spring burst onto the scene in 2024 with the Campbell Fighting Camels. After struggling to see the field over three seasons with the South Florida Bulls, the wideout tested his luck in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) and finally broke through.
Brown racked up 1,028 yards and 12 touchdowns on 16.9 yards per catch for a Campbell team that made him the focal point of its offense. Made in a lab at 6-5 and 190 pounds, Brown's frame and speed could guide him into a starting spot on Pat Shurmur's offense.
His prowess down the sidelines could be favored by potential starting quarterback Kaidon Salter, who took several shots outside the hashes during the spring game.
Xavier Hill, Offensive Lineman
Hill started his career with the LSU Tigers but found greater success with the Memphis Tigers. He started every game over two years, spending time at both guard and right tackle. He was a First Team All-AAC selection in 2024 and chosen to the Second Team a year prior.
Hill blossomed as a key run blocker for a Memphis program that went 11-2 last season and showed promise as a pass blocker on a unit that allowed just 19 sacks. He's nothing short of a marquee veteran who should see immediate time at left guard or potentially right tackle to rebuff Colorado's trenches.
Teon Parks, Cornerback
Parks broke out as a sophomore for the Illinois State Redbirds last season, starting in one of the stronger secondaries in the FCS. Parks grabbed an interception, broke up 11 passes and forced a fumble and logged 38 tackles for a 10-4 Redbird bunch.
With Colton Hood's transfer leaving question marks about who will take the outside corner spot opposite DJ McKinney, Parks has a track record worthy of some hard looks this summer. He, converted safety RJ Johnson and others will gun for a spot held by Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter in 2024.
DeKalon Taylor, Running Back
With Colorado's depth at running back paper-thin, Taylor presents intriguing potential to see the field. His lightning-quick feet helped him become an All-Southland Second Team selection at kick returner for the Incarnate Word Cardinals.
Taylor was incredibly efficient in structure, dominating the ground for 909 yards on 152 carries (six yards per rush) and nine touchdowns despite weighing just 166 pounds. With bruisers Micah Welch and Dallan Hayden making up the only remotely proven talents in the running back room, Shurmur could turn to Taylor when the run game needs juice.
Hykeem Williams, Wide Receiver
A former five-star recruit never hurt anything. Williams was ranked as one of the best receivers in his class out of high school, but he struggled to see much action in a crowded Florida State Seminoles depth chart.
Listed at 6-2, 215, Williams flashed when he got the chance. He scored a highlight-reel touchdown against the Syracuse Orange in 2023 and averaged 11.7 yards over 16 catches in 2024. If anyone can unlock this receiver's potential, it's Coach Prime.