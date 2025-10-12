Former Colorado Star Travis Hunter Makes Major Life Move In Rookie Season
Before the Jacksonville Jaguars kicked off their crucial week 6 contest against the Seattle Seahawks, two-way rookie sensation Travis Hunter was baptized, a public embrace of his Christian faith.
The video surfaced on social media showing the former Colorado Buffaloes star, and reigning Heisman Trophy winner, being fully immersed at a Jacksonville, Florida, church. The clip quickly went viral, with many fans celebrating the moment and offering prayers for Hunter’s spiritual and professional journey.
Hunter's decision is particularly resonant considering the environment and mentorship Colorado coach Deion Sanders has cultivated and provided in Boulder.
Coaching Colorado With Faith
The football program at the University of Colorado has been anchored by two openly Christian coaches: former National Championship coach Bill McCartney, who passed away on Jan. 10 of this year, and "Coach Prime."
Sanders' arrival brought talent and attention to Colorado football, most notably Hunter, but he also has brought an equally bold faith, which has impacted many of his former players.
Like McCartney before him—who founded the massive men's ministry, Promise Keepers, from the grounds of Folsom Field—Sanders has received some backlash, most notably for things like team prayers in the locker rooms.
However, Coach Prime continues to credit his success on a foundation of public faith and his bond with Hunter goes beyond the typical coach-player relationship. Sanders is Hunter's spiritual mentor who taught him to "lay out my uniform and envision greatness," visualizing success just as Sanders did before winning Super Bowl XXIX with the San Francisco 49ers.
Furthermore, when Hunter received unwarranted scrutiny in training camp, Coach Prime defended him and fired back, saying, “Don’t let ’em steal your joy.”
So it’s no surprise Hunter continues to follow in the footsteps of Coach Prime—committing to a true two-way role—and now publicly declaring his faith.
Hunter’s Impact On Colorado Football
Hunter's ability to commit fully to the two-way position, and to his academics, defined his legacy at Colorado. He was a revolutionary force. His decision to follow Coach Prime to the Colorado Buffaloes in 2023 and remain a true two-way player permanently altered the landscape of college football.
Hunter’s two-way dominance at Colorado immediately rippled across the sport. Utah coach Kyle Whittingham publicly stated that Hunter’s success forced coaches across the country to evaluate their own rosters and deploy players in multi-positional roles.
By proving that the "ironman" role could work in college football, Hunter created a domino effect with guys like Utah’s Smith Snowden and Minnesota sophomore Koi Perich.
In his two seasons with the Buffaloes, Hunter accumulated an astonishing 2,625 snaps, a workload that led the FBS in both 2023 and 2024. He left Boulder with career totals of 153 receptions for 1,989 yards and 20 TDs on offense, complemented by 7 interceptions and 67 tackles on defense.
By winning the Heisman Trophy, Hunter permanently established himself as the most decorated player in Colorado Buffaloes history, becoming only the second defensive player in the modern era to claim the award.
By also achieving a clean sweep of major trophies, including the Bednarik Award (best defensive player) and the Hornung Award (most versatile player), Hunter proved that Boulder can still be a premier destination for success, mirroring the powerhouse days of Coach McCartney.
Hunter's Rookie Season
Hunter and Coach Sanders now share an exclusive NFL statistic, proving the legacy of the two-way player lives on, as the only two players in the last 30 years to record at least three receptions and two tackles in multiple games during an NFL season.
Colorado fans eagarly await as Hunter has yet to score his first NFL touchdown this season.
Like Coach Prime, Hunter is versatile on the field - but his baptism shows there’s more to him than football, and his mentor’s influence continues to shape him.