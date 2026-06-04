Unexpected Player Ranks as Colorado's Biggest Recruiting Find

The Colorado Buffaloes certainly are winning over more four-star recruits during the 2027 cycle. Coach Deion Sanders and his staff have won over names like safety Gabe Jenkins and wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray ahead of June.

Yet Colorado made big recruiting discoveries before the arrival of Coach Prime. Their biggest find in the past decade is, arguably, a stunner.

Biggest Recruit the Colorado Buffaloes Landed in Past Decade

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Athletic's Manny Navarro hails wide receiver Jordyn Tyson as Colorado's biggest recruiting find in the past 10 years.

Yes, the same former three-star receiver, Tyson, who ended up leaving Boulder only to become the top wide receiver for Arizona State and later, a first-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Navarro, though, went down memory lane with Tyson's recruiting process. Then, head coach Karl Dorrell helped make this little-known wideout discovery who fielded mid-major offers. The likes of New Mexico, Tulsa and Colorado State, before its move to the Pac-12, originally offered the Allen High of Texas star.

So theoretically, Tyson emerged as the last best recruit of the Dorrell era despite it becoming short-lived.

Looking Back at Jordyn Tyson's Colorado Career Including Transfer

Apr 22, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils receiver Jordyn Tyson during the NFL Draft prospects clinic at Hazelwood Green Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tyson became seldom used even before the arrival of Sanders.

He caught only 22 passes during his true freshman season of 2022, racking up 470 yards and scoring four touchdowns. Yet he exploded against Oregon and even his future school, ASU, catching five passes and delivering a 137-yard and 115-yard outing, respectively, against both schools.

However, Tyson was never a part of Sanders' vision for Colorado after accepting the head coaching role in Dec. 2022. He made the decision to jump into the transfer portal after Sanders dared members of the current roster to leave or stay.

But Tyson made the class gesture of apologizing to Sanders for leaving, which Sanders felt he didn't need to do but understood why.

"Jordyn Tyson found his way to my dressing room at the conclusion of the game. Jordyn Tyson came in there to say, 'coach, I apologize."



Coach Prime shares a moment between him and a former Buff that hit the transfer portal May 2023, Coach Prime's first season at CU. Tyson played… pic.twitter.com/tBZ2m2sZsX — Nikki Edwards (@nikkiedwardsss) November 25, 2025

Colorado's Best Recruiting Find Post-Jordyn Tyson

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders prefers to build his roster via the transfer portal, as the college football nation has noticed. His more prized stars in quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter followed him from Jackson State.

But Sanders has also won over some high-profile recruits on the recruiting trail. His biggest get was former Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, who received a five-star rating for the 2024 cycle. Seaton has since departed and will vie for blindside duties for coach Lane Kiffin at LSU.

Quarterback Julian Lewis is another massive find from the high school ranks for Sanders and company. Although Sanders and Colorado needed to flip him from USC during the 2025 recruiting period. Now the jury's out on the caliber of quarterback Lewis can become as he assumes full starter reins this fall.

Linebacker Carson Crawford represents Colorado's top recruit for the 2026 class and will be expected to take new leaps this fall. But the buzz surrounds who Colorado landed so far for the 2027 class, and not just limited to Jenkins and Kelly-Murray.

Four-star offensive tackle Li'Marcus Jones is the Buffaloes' highest-rated commit so far. Colorado remains in the mix for other four-stars like defensive tackle Tyler Alexander and fellow trench defender Khing Thibodeaux. Someone will need to replace Tyson as Colorado's biggest recruiting find.

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