Unexpected Player Ranks as Colorado's Biggest Recruiting Find
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The Colorado Buffaloes certainly are winning over more four-star recruits during the 2027 cycle. Coach Deion Sanders and his staff have won over names like safety Gabe Jenkins and wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray ahead of June.
Yet Colorado made big recruiting discoveries before the arrival of Coach Prime. Their biggest find in the past decade is, arguably, a stunner.
Biggest Recruit the Colorado Buffaloes Landed in Past Decade
The Athletic's Manny Navarro hails wide receiver Jordyn Tyson as Colorado's biggest recruiting find in the past 10 years.
Yes, the same former three-star receiver, Tyson, who ended up leaving Boulder only to become the top wide receiver for Arizona State and later, a first-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Navarro, though, went down memory lane with Tyson's recruiting process. Then, head coach Karl Dorrell helped make this little-known wideout discovery who fielded mid-major offers. The likes of New Mexico, Tulsa and Colorado State, before its move to the Pac-12, originally offered the Allen High of Texas star.
So theoretically, Tyson emerged as the last best recruit of the Dorrell era despite it becoming short-lived.
Looking Back at Jordyn Tyson's Colorado Career Including Transfer
Tyson became seldom used even before the arrival of Sanders.
He caught only 22 passes during his true freshman season of 2022, racking up 470 yards and scoring four touchdowns. Yet he exploded against Oregon and even his future school, ASU, catching five passes and delivering a 137-yard and 115-yard outing, respectively, against both schools.
However, Tyson was never a part of Sanders' vision for Colorado after accepting the head coaching role in Dec. 2022. He made the decision to jump into the transfer portal after Sanders dared members of the current roster to leave or stay.
But Tyson made the class gesture of apologizing to Sanders for leaving, which Sanders felt he didn't need to do but understood why.
Colorado's Best Recruiting Find Post-Jordyn Tyson
Sanders prefers to build his roster via the transfer portal, as the college football nation has noticed. His more prized stars in quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter followed him from Jackson State.
But Sanders has also won over some high-profile recruits on the recruiting trail. His biggest get was former Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, who received a five-star rating for the 2024 cycle. Seaton has since departed and will vie for blindside duties for coach Lane Kiffin at LSU.
Quarterback Julian Lewis is another massive find from the high school ranks for Sanders and company. Although Sanders and Colorado needed to flip him from USC during the 2025 recruiting period. Now the jury's out on the caliber of quarterback Lewis can become as he assumes full starter reins this fall.
Linebacker Carson Crawford represents Colorado's top recruit for the 2026 class and will be expected to take new leaps this fall. But the buzz surrounds who Colorado landed so far for the 2027 class, and not just limited to Jenkins and Kelly-Murray.
Four-star offensive tackle Li'Marcus Jones is the Buffaloes' highest-rated commit so far. Colorado remains in the mix for other four-stars like defensive tackle Tyler Alexander and fellow trench defender Khing Thibodeaux. Someone will need to replace Tyson as Colorado's biggest recruiting find.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna