Colorado Buffaloes Visit 5-Star Recruit Cederian Morgan As Commitment Date Nears
With just over one month remaining until he announces his college commitment, class of 2026 five-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan was visited by Colorado Buffaloes director of recruiting Darrius Darden-Box on Monday.
Darden-Box posted a picture on X of Benjamin Russell High School in Alexander City, Alabama, where Morgan is wrapping up his junior year. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Morgan quote-tweeted the post with "My guy."
Morgan, along with several other top class of 2026 prospects, visited Boulder earlier this month but is also looking closely at the Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators, Clemson Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs. He'll announce his commitment on July 2, so Darden-Box is attempting to make a final push toward swaying Morgan to Colorado.
Per 247Sports, Morgan will soon visit Clemson (May 30), Florida (June 6), Auburn (June 13) and Alabama (June 19) before coming to a final decision in early July. The 247Sports composite ranks Morgan as the No. 2 wide receiver nationally and the No. 11 overall prospect in his class.
Morgan recently spoke with On3's Steve Wiltfong about his visit to Boulder and the lure of playing for coach Deion Sanders.
“I had a great time,” Morgan said. “They got a great shot. That was my first time being there. I really enjoyed it... Just getting in there knowing I can play early and build my brand and being up under 'Coach Prime' and the other coaches on the staff. That could be an easy path for me to get to the NFL.”
Sanders wasn't afraid to give true freshmen early playing time last season, as left tackle Jordan Seaton, center Cash Cleveland, running back Micah Welch and wide receiver Drelon Miller all saw significant playing time. The year prior, wide receiver Omarion Miller and running back Dylan Edwards enjoyed big moments as true freshmen.
MORE: Cleveland Browns Offensive Lineman Joel Bitonio Reveals Impression Of Shedeur Sanders
MORE: Cleveland Browns Trade Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett To Keep Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel?
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders Offer 4-Star Recruit Committed To Oklahoma Sooners
While Colorado is the only school in his top six not located in the southeast, Morgan said he's willing to play anywhere that desires him and will help guide his journey to the NFL.
"A lot of schools are recruiting me hard, so many are making me feel like a top priority, and it is great to hear from schools every day," Morgan told On3's Chad Simmons last fall. "I don’t care if I stay in state or go out of state. I am going to take my time, sort things out and see where I need to be. Communication is really big for me. Playing for coaches that can help me get to the next level is big too.”
Last month, "Coach Prime" saw three of his Colorado wide receivers — Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester — find a home in the NFL Draft. Will Sheppard is also looking for a new team after failing his physical with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.