Why Colorado's Win over Iowa State Means More for Buffaloes, Deion Sanders
Not only did the Colorado Buffaloes upset the No. 22-ranked Iowa State Cyclones to get back into the win column, but coach Deion Sanders added another milestone for the program.
Improving to 3-4 on the season has to feel good at this point. This is also the program's first win over an opponent ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll since Sanders' Buffaloes began the 2023 season with a win over the TCU Horned Frogs.
When Sanders and ex-Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders began the season by beating the Horned Frogs 45-42, it provided the program with hope and belief. The program has had its peaks since then, but also its fair share of disappointments.
Saturday's victory over Iowa State was all Colorado needed after a tough start to the season. It showed the Buffaloes are still capable of keeping up with the bigger schools and reminded everyone of what this team is capable of.
“Resilience of the coaching staff and the young men that I’m blessed to coach,” Sanders said. “This city is unbelievable. I mean, we sell out every game. The kids are un-darn-believable. I absolutely love it here.”
This gives the team a bit of confidence, and if they can keep it going, a bowl game isn't impossible.
How Important Was Saturday’s Win for the Buffaloes?
The Big 12 title might be out of reach, but the Buffaloes are still in the mix for a bowl game for the second year in a row.
Blasting by the Cyclones would have extinguished hopes, however, with dropping to 2-5 on the year, perhaps too far out of it for a program to recover. It doesn't hurt, naturally, that the league is as balanced and competitive as it has ever been.
The ability of Sanders to beat a highly rated Matt Campbell program speaks volumes about the strength of the program. Despite all the inconsistencies and problems, earning the win against the Cyclones took a lot of pressure off.
If the Buffaloes did lose and quarterback Kaidon Salter again struggled, there's a chance that he would have been benched. With the season having been lost, Sanders might decide to finish the season by starting five-star true freshman Julian Lewis.
But that never happened, as Salter had thrown possibly the best game of his season against the Cyclones. He went 255 yards passing and two passing scores, with 57 yards on the ground.
This was the kind of game that Salter badly needed to gain his confidence back.
"He stood up and stood out ... he did his thing,” Sanders said. “I'm happy for him, I truly am. He took responsibility.”
With this kind of game, Salter can direct the carry-over momentum of this win for the rest of the season, and the Buffaloes have a good chance of finishing strong and keeping the hopes alive to go to a bowl.
What Does The Win Over Iowa State Mean For Deion Sanders?
This was a huge victory for Sanders and, in many ways, needed. The fact that recruits were in Boulder this weekend and got to witness this kind of win is huge.
Would it help recruit new players? Undoubtedly, but seeing it for themselves must have some impact as Sanders is keen to turn the program around and make the most of last season's success.
Conversely, defeating a team like the Cyclones might be enough to get the Buffaloes out of their current slump. Having begun the year slowly, this type of victory had the potential to create some serious momentum.
If Colorado capitalizes on this momentum, it may be the spark that the program needs to close the season strong—and further solidify Sanders' vision for the Buffaloes' long-term vision.