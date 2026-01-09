Colorado's Outgoing Transfers Find New SEC And Big 12 Teams

A few former Colorado Buffaloes standouts have already found new homes via the surging college football transfer portal.

As of Thursday, six of Colorado's 34 departing transfers (including walk-ons) have committed to a new program. Of those 28 still in the portal, quarterback Ryan Staub, offensive athlete Dre'lon Miller and others also appear close to landing at a new Power Four school.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. (15) runs with the ball and is tackled by Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Tawfiq Byard (7) during the fourth quarter at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, coach Deion Sanders has secured 23 transfer portal commitments, primarily from Group of Five and FCS programs. The class ranks No. 17 nationally and No. 4 in the Big 12 Conference, according to 247Sports.

Check out where Colorado's departing transfers have so far landed:

Defensive Tackle Brandon Davis-Swain

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain (91) reacts to a turnover in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

New Team: Texas A&M Aggies

Brandon Davis-Swain enjoyed a strong true freshman season in Boulder, totaling 15 tackles, including 2.5 for a loss, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble. Along with fellow first-year defensive linemen London Merritt and Alexander McPherson, Davis-Swain was quick to enter the transfer portal when it opened earlier this month.

Davis-Swain will continue his college football career at Texas A&M, which won 11 games this past season and reached the College Football Playoff.

Wide Receiver Omarion Miller

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) is tackled by Utah Utes defensive back JC Hart (14) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

New Team: Arizona State Sun Devils

After three injury-plagued seasons at Colorado, Omarion Miller will continue his career at Arizona State. The junior wide receiver will take on his former team next season when the Buffs visit Tempe during Big 12 play.

Miller closed his time in Boulder with 66 catches for 1,258 yards and 10 touchdowns, including eight this past season.

Defensive Tackle Jehiem Oatis

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis (96) before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

New Team: Ole Miss Rebels

One of the more disappointing transfer additions from last year's class, former Alabama lineman Jehiem Oatis totaled only nine tackles in his lone season with the Buffs. However, he managed to grab another Power Four deal in the portal, this time at Ole Miss.

Defensive End London Merritt

Dec 27, 2025; Bronx, NY, USA; The Clemson Tiger waves a flag while standing on a snow pile during the second half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New Team: Clemson Tigers

London Merritt was arguably Colorado's most impressive freshman in 2025, racking up 25 total tackles, including eight for a loss, and one sack. The All-Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year honorable mention is now taking his talents to Clemson, which finished 7-6 this past season under longtime coach Dabo Swinney.

Safety Tawfiq Byard

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Tawfiq Byard (7) reacts in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

New Team: Texas A&M Aggies

Colorado's most valuable defensive player from 2025 landed a transfer portal deal with Texas A&M, where he'll play alongside fellow former Buff Brandon Davis-Swain. During his lone season in Boulder, Tawfiq Byard had 79 total tackles, four passes defended, two forced fumbles and an interception.

Defensive End Alexander McPherson

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) runs with the ball as Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Alexander McPherson (98) attempts to make a tackle during the second quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

New Team: Penn State Nittany Lions

Freshman Alexander McPherson is one 25 commits in Penn State's top-ranked transfer portal class.

As a Buffs this past fall, McPherson impressed with 16 total tackles and six quarterback hurries.