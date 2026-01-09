Colorado's Outgoing Transfers Find New SEC And Big 12 Teams
A few former Colorado Buffaloes standouts have already found new homes via the surging college football transfer portal.
As of Thursday, six of Colorado's 34 departing transfers (including walk-ons) have committed to a new program. Of those 28 still in the portal, quarterback Ryan Staub, offensive athlete Dre'lon Miller and others also appear close to landing at a new Power Four school.
Meanwhile, coach Deion Sanders has secured 23 transfer portal commitments, primarily from Group of Five and FCS programs. The class ranks No. 17 nationally and No. 4 in the Big 12 Conference, according to 247Sports.
Check out where Colorado's departing transfers have so far landed:
Defensive Tackle Brandon Davis-Swain
New Team: Texas A&M Aggies
Brandon Davis-Swain enjoyed a strong true freshman season in Boulder, totaling 15 tackles, including 2.5 for a loss, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble. Along with fellow first-year defensive linemen London Merritt and Alexander McPherson, Davis-Swain was quick to enter the transfer portal when it opened earlier this month.
Davis-Swain will continue his college football career at Texas A&M, which won 11 games this past season and reached the College Football Playoff.
Wide Receiver Omarion Miller
New Team: Arizona State Sun Devils
After three injury-plagued seasons at Colorado, Omarion Miller will continue his career at Arizona State. The junior wide receiver will take on his former team next season when the Buffs visit Tempe during Big 12 play.
Miller closed his time in Boulder with 66 catches for 1,258 yards and 10 touchdowns, including eight this past season.
Defensive Tackle Jehiem Oatis
New Team: Ole Miss Rebels
One of the more disappointing transfer additions from last year's class, former Alabama lineman Jehiem Oatis totaled only nine tackles in his lone season with the Buffs. However, he managed to grab another Power Four deal in the portal, this time at Ole Miss.
Defensive End London Merritt
New Team: Clemson Tigers
London Merritt was arguably Colorado's most impressive freshman in 2025, racking up 25 total tackles, including eight for a loss, and one sack. The All-Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year honorable mention is now taking his talents to Clemson, which finished 7-6 this past season under longtime coach Dabo Swinney.
Safety Tawfiq Byard
New Team: Texas A&M Aggies
Colorado's most valuable defensive player from 2025 landed a transfer portal deal with Texas A&M, where he'll play alongside fellow former Buff Brandon Davis-Swain. During his lone season in Boulder, Tawfiq Byard had 79 total tackles, four passes defended, two forced fumbles and an interception.
Defensive End Alexander McPherson
New Team: Penn State Nittany Lions
Freshman Alexander McPherson is one 25 commits in Penn State's top-ranked transfer portal class.
As a Buffs this past fall, McPherson impressed with 16 total tackles and six quarterback hurries.
