Colorado’s Defense Takes Another Hit with Latest Transfer Portal Entry
The Colorado Buffaloes roster is shaping up to look very different next season as turnover continues to shake up the program. On Friday morning, the program saw another promising young player enter the transfer portal, adding to a growing list of departures.
Coach Deion Sanders and his staff are losing true freshman defensive end Alexander McPherson to the transfer portal. His departure further thins a defensive line that was already set to be a major priority this offseason.
He appeared in 10 games this season, totaling 16 tackles, six quarterback hurries and half a sack.
With three years of eligibility remaining, he was expected to be a long-term piece of the Buffaloes' defense. His exit now adds pressure on Sanders and his staff to find immediate help along the defensive front through the transfer portal this offseason.
The loss further underscores the need for added depth and experience along the Buffaloes' defensive line. How Sanders and his staff address that unit in the transfer portal will be a key storyline to watch this offseason.
Colorado’s Defense Takes a Hit Without McPherson
The Buffaloes are losing players across their roster, with the defense taking the most hits from the transfer portal. McPherson was expected to play a big role after seeing meaningful snaps as a freshman.
McPhearson consistently pressured quarterbacks and helped anchor Colorado’s defensive line, and his departure leaves a key gap in the front seven. Rebuilding the defensive front will now be a major challenge for the program.
McPherson is also the seventh player from last year’s recruiting class to enter the transfer portal, and it’s still unclear why so many signees have decided to move on.
Finding replacements for him and the other young losses will be a top priority for Sanders and his staff. How they reshape the defensive unit will go a long way toward determining whether the Buffaloes can remain competitive next season.
Roster Turnover Shapes Busy Offseason for Deion Sanders
McPherson is among several Buffaloes entering the transfer portal, joining safety Tawfiq Byard, wide receiver Omarion Miller, offensive lineman Carde Smith, and defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain.
Colorado is dealing with severe roster turnover as it looks to bounce back next season. With these departures, the team has more than 35 open scholarships—a number that could approach 40 as the offseason continues.
Filling those spots will be a major task for Sanders and his staff. The program is likely to lean on the transfer portal to bring in experienced players who can contribute immediately.
On top of that, Colorado has only 11 prep signees in this year’s recruiting class. That means the staff will have to balance adding new talent with developing the younger players already on the roster.
With so many young contributors leaving, the immediate focus will be on players who can make an impact right away. How Sanders and his staff handle that challenge will go a long way in determining how competitive the Buffaloes will be next season.
