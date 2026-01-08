Colorado's Jordan Seaton Sends Strong Message To Ohio State Cousin Entering Transfer Portal

Jordan Seaton put on his recruiting hat Wednesday evening in hopes of adding his cousin to the Colorado Buffaloes' offensive line.

Upon learning that now-former Ohio State offensive lineman Jayvon McFadden would be entering the transfer portal, Seaton quote-tweeted the On3 report with the caption, "Yoo! U wanna play together?" McFadden is a former class of 2025 four-star prospect who appeared in one game this past season for the 12-2 Buckeyes.

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Jayvon McFadden (71) and offensive lineman Deontae Armstrong (72) run during the first football practice of the season at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on July 31, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado previously offered McFadden in March 2024, but the 6-foot-4, 315-pound lineman ultimately committed to Ohio State that August. Now, the Buffs have another chance at landing Seaton's cousin via the transfer portal.

Coming out of Riverdale Baptist High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, McFadden was the No. 19 overall prospect in his home state and the No. 35 interior offensive lineman, according to 247Sports.

Yoo! U wanna play together? 🐍 https://t.co/x8UeX12axL — Jordan Seaton (@JordanSeaton_) January 7, 2026

After redshirting this past season, McFadden has a full four years of eligibility to use at his next destination. Meanwhile, all signs point to Seaton wrapping up his college career after the 2026 season before declaring for the 2027 NFL Draft.

Jordan Seaton Locked In With Buffs

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) reacts to a penalty called during the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Despite Colorado's lack of team success this past season, Seaton appears locked in with the Buffs heading into what will likely be his final year at the college level. Another healthy and productive season could lead to Seaton being one of the highest-rated offensive tackles in the 2027 NFL Draft class.

"I plan to just keep the main thing the main thing," Seaton said last summer. "Just because we're gonna play a different team, we shouldn't change what we've been doing as far as workouts. It's making sure I'm doing everything I can so when I do say something, it's not like, 'Why are you saying that?' I'm making sure that I lead on the field so when I say something, it's coming from a place of love."

Colorado Buffaloes' Transfer Portal Commits

Naeten Mitchell (4) gets ready to tackle the Kennesaw State running back during Saturday's game. | Jaime Guzman/Special to the Sun-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following the addition of three commitments on Wednesday, including one from former Rutgers offensive lineman Taj White, "Coach Prime" has now added 19 players via the transfer portal.

Wide Receiver Kam Perry (Miami of Ohio)

Running Back Damian Henderson II (Sacramento State)

EDGE Yamil Talib (Charlotte)

EDGE Lamont Lester Jr. (Monmouth)

Running Back Jaquail Smith (Sacramento State)

Wide Receiver Danny Scudero (San Jose State)

EDGE Balansama Kamara (Albany)

Defensive Lineman Dylan Manuel (Appalachian State)

Safety Naeten Mitchell (New Mexico State)

EDGE Toby Anene (North Dakota State)

EDGE Manny Ezeogu (James Madison)

Defensive Tackle Tyler Moore (Coastal Carolina)

Defensive Lineman Santana Hopper (Tulane)

Linebacker Gideon Lampron (Bowling Green)

Linebacker Tyler Martinez (New Mexico State)

Cornerback Justin Eaglin (James Madison)

Cornerback Cree Thomas (Notre Dame)

Offensive Lineman Taj White (Rutgers)

Wide Receiver Ernest Campbell (Sacramento State)

According to 247Sports, Colorado's transfer portal class ranks No. 22 nationally and No. 4 in the Big 12 Conference.