[EXCLUSIVE] Jordan Seaton Opens Up On Body Transformation, Goals For Colorado Buffaloes
In the weight room, on the practice field and at the dining hall, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton has enjoyed a strong offseason ahead of his sophomore year with the Colorado Buffaloes.
Seaton, a former five-star prospect, recently shared that he now weighs a lean 305 pounds, about 50 pounds less than his peak weight of around 360. His lighter frame has helped him dominate summer workouts and should pay dividends this fall as a leader on Colorado's new-look offensive line.
At Big 12 football media days earlier this week, Seaton opened up about the widespread benefits of his improved physique during an exclusive interview with Colorado Buffaloes on SI reporter Skyler Gerard.
"It has upped my game a lot from not being tired, from waking up feeling good, from our coaches us telling us we gotta exert. I'm the guy telling my teammates, 'Come on, y'all can push through it,'" Seaton told Colorado Buffaloes on SI. "Being able to uplift my teammates on and off the field, and being in the best shape possible, there's no better feeling. I'm feeling amazing."
Thriving in summer workouts is great, but Seaton knows Colorado will ultimately judged by how it performs on the field. The 2024 All-Big 12 Conference honorable mention selection aims to continue his newfound role throughout the upcoming season.
"I plan to just keep the main thing the main thing," Seaton said. "Just because we're gonna play a different team, we shouldn't change what we've been doing as far as workouts. It's making sure I'm doing everything I can so when I do say something, it's not like, 'Why are you saying that?' I'm making sure that I lead on the field so when I say something, it's coming from a place of love."
Seaton is already gaining some preseason respect on the national level. Along with being named Colorado's lone representative on the Walter Camp Preseason All-American teams earlier this month, he earned Preseason All-Big 12 First-Team honors on Monday.
MORE: Deion Sanders Gives Positive Update On Health Issues At Big 12 Media Days
MORE: Deion Sanders Shares Truth About Colorado Buffaloes After Losing Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter
MORE: Deion Sanders Wants Salary Cap In College Football, Transfer Portal Investigations, NFL Rules
"It means a lot that they would pick me because I'm so young," Seaton said of his Walter Camp nod. "As far as what it means to me, I obviously want to win postseason (All-American). I use it as something to chase for and motivation. I don't use it as something like, 'Oh, I'm preseason this.' It's motivation and something to look forward to."
Colorado coach Deion Sanders should be welcoming of Seaton's improved leadership skills, as the Buffs will enter next season without the services of quarterback Shedeur Sanders, wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig and other leaders from last year's nine-win team. Plus, Seaton may end up playing alongside four newcomers on the offensive line this upcoming season.
Colorado's third preseason training camp under "Coach Prime" is set to begin July 28.