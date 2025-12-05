Five Things To Know About New Colorado Offensive Coordinator Brennan Marion

It didn't take long for Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders to find his new offensive coordinator.

Multiple outlets reported Thursday that Sacramento State coach Brennan Marion is leaving the Hornets to become Sanders' new offensive coordinator, replacing Pat Shurmur. Marion led Sacramento State to a 7-5 (5-3 Big Sky) record in his lone season at Sacramento State's helm.

Once things become official, Marion will get an opportunity to work with true freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis, wide receiver Omarion Miller and a slew of other offensive playmakers in Boulder. Marion will also get an opportunity to implement his "Go-Go" offense at the Power Four level.

Below are five things to know about Colorado's reported new offensive coordinator:

Invented 'Go-Go' Offense

Marion is perhaps most well-known for creating the fast-paced "Go-Go" offense, which is similar to the triple option but instead features the quarterback in shotgun and two running backs in the backfield.

"When I first got into high school coaching, I went to a school called Harker Academy, where it was super wealthy, well-off kids who didn't have much football background," Marion said in an interview with Adam Breneman. "That's when I started trying things and getting curious. I just got immersed in trying to figure out how do I create an offense where even if you don't have the best players, you still have a chance to win games?"

While it should certainly help Colorado's run game, Lewis will still get plenty of opportunities to show off his arm. Two years ago, UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava threw for 3,085 yards and 17 touchdowns in Marion's offense.

One Season As Sacramento State's Head Coach

After two seasons as UNLV's offensive coordinator, Marion was named the head coach at Sacramento State last December. His run with the Hornets was short but largely successful, leading the Hornets to seven wins at the FCS level.

Marion's offense averaged 33.8 yards per game and three running backs who totaled for over 500 ground yards, including 1,214-yard rusher Rodney Hammond Jr. Primary quarterback Cardell Williams threw for 1,621 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Productive Run At UNLV

UNLV can thank Marion for much of its success in 2023 and 2024. Last year, Marion's Rebels offense averaged 35.4 points and 416.1 total yards per game en route to finishing 11-3. UNLV had three players rush for over 600 yards and secured wins over two Big 12 teams (Houston, Kansas).

Strong Recruiter

Marion, who played his college football at Tulsa, has developed a reputation for being one of the best recruiters in the country. Before leaving Sacramento State, he secured the No. 1 recruiting class at the FCS level.

Coached Jordan Addison, Xavier Worthy

As a wide receivers coach at Pitt (2021) and Texas (2022), Marion mentored two of the most talented wide receivers in recent college football history. Jordan Addison totaled 1,593 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns at Pitt en route to winning the Biletnikoff Award in 2021, and Xavier Worthy had 760 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022 with the Longhorns.

Both Addison and Worthy later became first-round NFL Draft picks.