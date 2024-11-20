Colorado moves up in latest College Football Playoff rankings
The Colorado Buffaloes moved ahead to No. 16 in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings following a dominant 49-24 win over Utah. Under head coach Deion Sanders, the Buffaloes continue to impress as they prepare for a crucial matchup against Kansas on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium. The game, set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. on FOX, is expected to draw significant national attention as the Buffs aim to strengthen their case for a playoff spot.
Colorado’s win over Utah was a statement performance, showcasing their capabilities in all three phases of the game. Two-way sensation Travis Hunter was the standout star, playing an astounding 132 snaps and delivering a historic performance. Hunter became the first player in 24 years at the NFL or FBS level to achieve 50 receiving yards, a rushing touchdown, and an interception in a single game. His contributions this season have been extraordinary, with 10 total touchdowns, including his first career rushing score, and a defensive resume that includes three interceptions and eight pass breakups.
Shedeur Sanders added to his impressive campaign with a 340-yard, three-touchdown performance against Utah. Sanders has now surpassed 3,000 passing yards for the season and extended his streak of consecutive games with a touchdown pass to 21. He also tied his own program record for most touchdowns responsible for in a single season with 31. His sixth 300-yard passing game further solidified his status as one of the nation’s premier quarterbacks.
WATCH: Deion Sanders press conference before Kansas
The Buffaloes are riding a wave of momentum and eyeing a potential automatic bid to the College Football Playoff, contingent on their performance in the coming weeks. This year’s 12-team playoff format features the five highest-ranked conference champions and the next seven highest-ranked teams. The top four conference champions earn first-round byes, while seeds five through eight host seeds nine through 12 in the opening round.
With Sanders’ leadership and Hunter’s versatility, Colorado is well-positioned for a strong finish. The path forward becomes clearer after this week as the Buffs remain in contention for a spot in the Big 12 title game. The quarterfinals and semifinals will take place at major bowl games starting December 31, with the championship game set for January 20, 2025, in Atlanta. Colorado’s playoff hopes are alive and well, with national eyes fixed on their next move.