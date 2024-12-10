Colorado offensive lineman Tyler Johnson enters transfer portal
Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Tyler Johnson has officially entered the transfer portal, marking the end of his brief tenure in Boulder. The 6-foot-5, 325-pound All-American guard joined Colorado last year as part of a wave of transfers brought in to rebuild the team under head coach Deion Sanders. Johnson, a standout lineman originally from Conroe, Texas, has had a decorated career that includes playing over 700 snaps across 11 games for the Houston Cougars in 2023.
Johnson came to Colorado with high expectations. A four-star recruit from the 2019 class, he was ranked as one of the top 10 offensive linemen in the nation and one of the top overall prospects in Texas. His size and athleticism made him an imposing figure on the field, capable of dominating defenders at the second level and excelling in both pass protection and run blocking. Known for his straight-line speed and physicality, Johnson also displayed a high motor, often hustling downfield to make additional blocks.
Despite his impressive resume, Johnson’s time with the Buffaloes never fully materialized into a prominent role. Colorado’s offensive line, which struggled with depth throughout 2023, was reshaped with a focus on protecting quarterback Shedeur Sanders heading into the 2024 season. However, Johnson, despite his high ceiling as a potential first-round NFL draft pick, was not integrated into the team’s plans.
During his time with the Cougars, Johnson showcased his versatility and dominance, building a reputation as a reliable and physical presence in the trenches. While he possesses elite traits, such as a strong lower body and a powerful punch at the point of attack, he has areas for improvement. Scouts have noted that his flexibility, balance, and body control could be enhanced to maximize his potential as a true left tackle.
Now in the transfer portal, Johnson will have one year of eligibility remaining and will undoubtedly attract interest from programs looking to bolster their offensive line. His rare combination of size, athleticism, and experience makes him a valuable asset for any team aiming to improve its protection and run-blocking schemes. As he evaluates his next step, Johnson’s departure from Colorado underscores the dynamic and competitive nature of college football rosters in the transfer portal era.