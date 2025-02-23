Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders won't throw at 2025 NFL Combine
Shedeur Sanders has decided not to throw at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
The Colorado quarterback will focus on team interviews, allowing organizations to assess him as a person while letting his four years of game film speak for itself. He will, however, showcase his skills at Colorado’s Pro Day, throwing to four draft-eligible Buffaloes wide receivers.
Sanders enters the 2025 NFL Draft as one of the most compelling quarterback prospects in recent memory. The son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, he has been groomed for success since childhood, receiving mentorship from some of the game’s greatest minds, including Tom Brady. While some critics point to his pedigree as a factor in his rise, his performance on the field has solidified his legitimacy as a top prospect.
A prototypical pocket passer in an era where mobility is highly valued, Sanders brings poise, precision, and leadership to the quarterback position. The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner thrives under pressure, demonstrating high-level decision-making and elite accuracy. Though his arm strength isn’t elite, his ability to read defenses and deliver the ball with anticipation makes him a dangerous passer.
Projected as a top-10 pick, Sanders’ draft stock depends on team fit. In a class without a consensus top quarterback, he could rise even higher. However, he will not attend the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay, opting instead to celebrate the moment privately.