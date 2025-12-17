Colorado Recruiting 4-Star Quarterback Signals Bigger Deion Sanders Plan

The Colorado Buffaloes are still weeks away from officially entering the offseason, but movement is already picking up. That was expected after the program signed just 11 players during the early national signing day window.

While coach Deion Sanders and his staff continue to work through the current recruiting cycle, they’ve also started looking ahead. Colorado has offered four-star quarterback Dane Weber in the 2027 class, a move first reported by Rivals’ Adam Gorney.

The early offer shows Colorado’s interest in getting involved early as Weber’s recruitment begins to take shape. For Weber, the connection was already there.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“I like (Marion’s) offense and I had a connection with him at Sac State when he went there,” Weber said to Gorney. “That was an early offer I had from him last offseason so I’ve been talking to him for a while.

That relationship only grew once Marion arrived in Boulder, giving Weber familiarity with the staff and how Colorado wants to operate offensively.

“I had a good relationship already so when he got the job he texted me and told me to call him,” Weber said to Gorney. “He wasn’t even at Colorado yet to offer me but he got the approval from Deion (Sanders) so that’s how that worked. We’ve been talking for a while so that’s how that relationship has worked there.”

The early offer puts Colorado firmly on Weber’s radar as his recruitment continues to take shape. It also adds another layer of momentum to a Buffaloes offseason that is already moving quickly on the recruiting trail.

How Dane Weber Fits Into Colorado’s Quarterback Plan With Julian Lewis

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up prior to their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

The long-term vision is simple: Weber eventually taking over for Lewis in Boulder. If everything breaks right, Lewis starts the next two seasons, moves on to the NFL, and Weber steps in as the next man up.

That’s the blueprint used by programs like Alabama and Ohio State, where quarterback stability is treated as a priority, not a luxury. When one starter leaves, another is already developed and ready.

If Lewis becomes the player many expect, Colorado is positioning itself to follow that same model. Getting the quarterback situation settled early makes everything else easier, from roster construction to overall identity.

That’s the direction Sanders is trying to take the Buffaloes, with quarterback transitions planned instead of rushed. If Colorado can build that kind of continuity, it raises the program’s ceiling and creates a more straightforward path forward each season.

What Colorado’s Early Offer to Dane Weber Means for Julian Lewis

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Lewis looks set to be the full-time starter next season, but he still has a way to go before solidifying himself as the program’s long-term quarterback. He showed promise in the few games he played last season, but next year will be the actual test.

That’s why targeting a four-star recruit like Dane Weber makes sense. Sanders and his staff need insurance in case Lewis struggles or doesn’t live up to expectations in Boulder.

Beyond Shedeur Sanders, the program hasn’t had much success at quarterback under Deion Sanders. Lewis appears to be the next guy up, but both Ryan Staub and Kaidon Salter fell short last season. Keeping an eye on the quarterback market remains crucial.

Adding Weber provides Colorado with a safety net and demonstrates the program is serious about building depth at the position. It also allows Sanders to plan with confidence, so the Buffaloes aren’t left scrambling if things don’t go perfectly with Lewis.