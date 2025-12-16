Potential Missing Piece for Colorado’s Running Back Room In Transfer Portal

As the Colorado Buffaloes head into the offseason with plenty of offensive holes to fill, coach Deion Sanders’ top priority will be developing quarterback Julian Lewis. That development starts with putting the right pieces around him to help the offense take a step forward.

With just 11 signees in the current recruiting class and most coming on defense, the Buffaloes are expected to lean heavily on the transfer portal to upgrade the offense. One position that stands out is running back, where Colorado needs an immediate impact player.

Former Texas running back CJ Baxter, who recently entered the portal, fits that mold.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Baxter would instantly raise the talent level in the room and add the versatility the offense is missing. His ability to impact both the run and pass games would give Colorado greater offensive flexibility.

If Colorado can land a proven back like Baxter, it would take pressure off Lewis and help balance the offense. It is the kind of move that could quickly change how defenses approach the Buffaloes.

Is Colorado a Legitimate Landing Spot for CJ Baxter?

Sep 23, 2023; Waco, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Jonathon Brooks (24) and Texas Longhorns running back CJ Baxter (4) celebrate after defeating the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

As talented as Baxter is, landing in Boulder isn’t a guaranteed top choice for him. SEC and Big Ten programs could show interest, but if he’s looking to make an immediate impact, the Buffaloes might be the best fit.

Baxter could draw attention from programs like Alabama, which could use a running back and isn’t shy about poaching a rival.

Still, his market might not be as strong as expected due to limited production. He missed the 2024 season with a knee injury and returned this year with just 196 yards on 54 carries, averaging 3.6 yards per attempt.

A change of scenery could be exactly what he needs, and a program like Colorado could offer that opportunity.

At 6-foot-1 and just under 230 pounds, Baxter has the ideal size for a three-down back. With Colorado needing to improve its run game, he makes plenty of sense if the interest is mutual.

If he’s looking for a clear path to carries and a chance to reset his value, Colorado can provide both. The Buffaloes may not be the flashiest destination, but they could be the place where he makes an immediate impact.

Why Deion Sanders Must Prioritize Running Back This Offseason

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders and his staff will need to take a hard look at the running back room this offseason. It’s a clear area of need—and one that’s perhaps underrated given the lack of star power.

Sophomore Micah Welch and junior Dallan Hayden bring upside, but neither has delivered the consistent production Colorado needs. Adding a proven every-down runner from the transfer portal could immediately stabilize the offense and take pressure off Lewis.

Welch led the team with 384 rushing yards, but for a program looking to establish the run and relieve Lewis, steady production is critical. This is one of the more underrated targets in the portal, and it’s possible Sanders and his staff haven’t prioritized it yet.

Reuniting Baxter makes plenty of sense, or Colorado could also look at Michigan State’s Makhi Frazier. Finding explosiveness and consistency behind an improved offensive line will be essential next season.

Landing a ball-carrier like Baxter could change Colorado’s offense from day one. It would ease Lewis’s burden while giving the Buffaloes a more balanced attack, making this underrated need a potential key to elevating Sanders’ offense next season.