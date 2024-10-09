Colorado's Deion Sanders fires shot at rival over alleged NIL deals
Deion Sanders recently shared his thoughts on the NCAA's redshirt rule during Tuesday's press conference, tying his comments to the ongoing rivalry with Colorado State.
With linebackers Trevor Woods and Jeremiah Brown opting to redshirt, Sanders took the opportunity to question broader trends in college football regarding the practice of players choosing to redshirt midway through the season. Sanders voiced concerns about the integrity of the process and suggested that players who decide to redshirt should be allowed to start exploring new opportunities immediately, especially given the likelihood that they have already been in communication with other teams.
His comments also reflected lingering thoughts on Colorado State's quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi and wide receiver Tory Horton. Sanders questioned the truth behind their claims of turning down substantial NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) offers.
According to both Fowler-Nicolosi and Horton, they declined offers exceeding half-a-million dollars to remain with the Colorado State Rams. Sanders was skeptical of these statements, particularly since the players claimed to have received these offers despite not entering the transfer portal. Sanders emphasized that it was puzzling how a player could receive such substantial NIL offers without formally announcing their availability to transfer through the portal, suggesting that the rules governing NIL and transfers may not be as strictly followed as they should be.
Sanders questioned it all saying, “How you were offered 600 (thousand) and you didn’t get in the portal? Why can’t none of y’all ask that question? How are you offered $600,000 but you didn’t get in the portal?”
Colorado defeated Colorado State 28-9 in the Rocky Mountain Showdown last month. Despite the time that has passed, the in-state rivalry seems to be very much on Sanders' mind, as he used the example to highlight issues with NIL and transfer rules in college football.
Looking ahead, Colorado faces a tough matchup against No. 18 Kansas State, scheduled for a late 10:15 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN. As Sanders continues to be outspoken on issues impacting college football, his perspective on NIL, redshirting, and the transfer portal adds an extra layer of intrigue to his leadership and the challenges facing the Buffaloes this season.