Deion Sanders says several players considered redshirting at Colorado
Deion Sanders has faced an intriguing situation midway through the season as multiple players approached him, seeking to redshirt. While Sanders did not disclose the names of most players involved, he expressed concern over the motives behind these requests. He worries that some players may be exploiting the redshirt rule as a strategy to preserve eligibility and enter the transfer portal, effectively turning college football into a revolving door of talent, similar to NFL free agency. Sanders believes there needs to be more oversight to protect the integrity of the game.
In Sanders' eyes, the redshirt rule—designed to allow players to sit out and preserve a year of eligibility—has been manipulated by some players looking for a more advantageous path in the evolving landscape of college football. He’s leery of those who genuinely want to stay with the team versus those who may use it as a stepping stone to transfer elsewhere.
"I understand it and always want what's best for the kids. I really do," Sanders said on Tuesday. "That's their prerogative. It kind of puts us in a situation because now there is a question. Are you redshirting for us? Or are you redshirting for you? And there should be NCAA rules and guidelines that if you choose that particular course, not that our guys are, we should be able to allow you to go. Because if a guy's redshirting for himself and he don't plan on being here, why would you want him here and he don't plan on being here that's really not fair."
Two players Sanders did acknowledge as redshirting are Trevor Woods, a former standout safety turned linebacker and Jeremiah Brown. Both will sit out the remainder of the season, although it remains unclear if their decision is connected to concerns about playing time, injuries, or potential future transfers. Sanders acknowledged that "many" players had approached him with similar requests, creating a complicated scenario as Colorado pushes through its season.
As the Buffaloes prepare to face No. 18 Kansas State at Folsom Field on Saturday night (10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN), Sanders' leadership will be critical in navigating this balancing act between protecting his team’s cohesion and addressing the evolving challenges that come with the modern transfer landscape in college football.