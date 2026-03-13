The Reason Behind Colorado’s New Quarterback Recruiting Push

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason appears to be off to a strong start, and spring camp is already underway in Boulder. Still, coach Deion Sanders and his staff remain active on the recruiting trail, now showing interest in a four-star quarterback.

Sanders is targeting Caden Jones of Crean Lutheran High School in California.

Jones recently spoke with Rivals about his top seven schools, but that list appears to be shrinking. Arizona, Washington and Colorado currently lead the way, while North Carolina sits slightly behind the other three programs.

Sanders also recently hired former Sacramento State coach Brennan Marion as the Buffaloes’ new offensive coordinator. He is known for his fast-paced “Go-Go” offense, which helped turn Sacramento State Hornets football into one of the most productive offenses in the FCS.

That connection could be playing a role in Jones’ interest in Colorado.

"I just like Brennan Marion," Jones said to Rivals. "Coming from Sac State, I talked to him a little bit. He has a good offense, and he's going to do good there."

Jones’ interest could give the Buffaloes another intriguing option at quarterback as Sanders continues to reshape the roster through recruiting and the transfer portal. Colorado appears firmly in the mix as Jones continues narrowing his list.

If the Buffaloes remain in contention, Marion’s offense could ultimately play a key role in bringing the four-star prospect to Boulder.

Brennan Marion Set to Boost Colorado’s Quarterback Recruiting

The Buffaloes haven’t had much luck developing quarterbacks in recent years, but Brennan Marion seems to have a real connection with recruits. That appears to be the case with Caden Jones, who is drawn to Boulder specifically because of Marion.

This could be a big win for Sanders. It’s not just for this recruiting cycle, but for years to come as Colorado looks to stabilize the quarterback position.

That relationship with Marion could give the Buffaloes an edge in landing top-tier talent. If he continues building those connections, Colorado could finally establish some consistency at the quarterback position.

His work in recruiting and developing quarterbacks might be the key to shaping the Buffaloes’ offense for the foreseeable future.

Caden Jones Emerging on Deion Sanders’ Radar at Colorado

Jones is rated anywhere from a three- to four-star recruit depending on the site, but his upside and potential are hard to ignore. This has certainly caught Sanders’ attention.

Projected to be a four-year starter, Jones has already shown flashes of star potential.

As a junior last year, he threw for 3,309 yards with 30 touchdowns and just one interception, while adding 261 rushing yards on the ground. Those numbers showcase not only his efficiency but also his ability to make plays in multiple ways.

With a strong arm and impressive mobility, Jones is quickly emerging as one of the most intriguing quarterbacks in the 2027 recruiting class. Colorado and several other programs are sure to keep a close eye on his development over the next two years.

If he continues on this trajectory, Jones could become a cornerstone of Colorado’s offense, and his combination of talent and versatility makes him a prospect Sanders and other top programs won’t want to lose track of.

