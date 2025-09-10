Colorado Coach Names Pass Rusher Who Could Put Big 12 On Notice
BOULDER — While speaking to the media on Wednesday, Colorado Buffaloes defensive line coach Domata Peko was quick to sing the praises of Keaten Wade when asked about his pass rush.
Wade broke out during the second half of last season and has remained strong early this year. In Colorado's first two games, the former Kentucky Wildcats transfer recorded seven total tackles and a sack for the 1-1 Buffs. It's still early in the season, but Wade appears primed to surpass the career-high four sacks he recorded last year.
Domata Peko Shines Light On Keaten Wade
"No. 27, Wade, he's been really, really good for us," Peko said. "He's really good on the edge and getting pressure and defeating his blocks."
Those traits will be key for Wade on Friday evening as the Buffs open Big 12 Conference play against the Houston Cougars, who averaged 170 passing yards and 197.5 rushing yards in their first two games. Getting pressure on Houston quarterback Conner Weigman and slowing running back Dean Connors are the primary focuses for Wade and the rest of CU's defensive line.
Perhaps most encouraging, Wade's recent growth hasn't gone unnoticed by Peko.
"I'm really excited for big Wade," Peko said. "I feel like he's starting to take those steps that we've seen in training camp and in the spring, and he's really putting it together. Look out for 27."
After transferring in from Kentucky, Wade missed Colorado's first six games last season but made the most out of his second-half opportunities. Along with those four sacks, he recorded 20 total tackles, 7.5 TFLs, three quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery.
“What we asked him to do, he did a really good job of,” CU defensive ends coach George Helow said in fall camp. “He went in, made some plays.”
Colorado's Dangerous Pass-Rush Duo
Opposite Wade, Peko also gave some love to fellow defensive end Arden Walker, who has stepped up on the field and as a leader. Walker recorded eight total tackles in Colorado's first two games, and it likely won't be long before he snags his first sack.
"When you get Aren across from him (Wade), it's a good combination right there," Peko said.
Freshman Alexander McPherson, a former three-star prospect out of IMG Academy, is another name to watch on the EDGE. Although he figures to play a greater role on next year's defense, he turned heads against Delaware last week with a quarterback hurry and a blocked punt.
"After that (Wade and Walker), we got young Alex," Peko said, "I don't know if you guys have seen McPherson. He had a hell of a week this week, and he can play some ball, too."