Why Controversy Shouldn’t Phase Shedeur Sanders in His Rookie NFL Season

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders had a breakout performance with four touchdowns in the loss to the Tennessee Titans, but ESPN's Stephen A. Smith believes that the Browns are still holding Sanders back. Specifically, Smith referenced Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski's decision to take the ball out of Sanders' hands twice on two-point conversion attempts that ultimately failed.

Sanders led two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter and nearly completed the comeback with his father, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, in the stands, but the Browns were unable to complete their two-point conversion attempts after both touchdowns and lost 31-29 as a result.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during the second half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 7, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Cleveland was unable to get the win, the game was a step in the right direction for Shedeur Sanders who continues to prove himself after starting the season as the Browns' fourth-string quarterback. Supporters of the former Colorado star should feel validated that Sanders is seemingly adjusting to the NFL while maintaining some of the scrambling skills he flashed at Colorado, but some are still eager to point blame after the loss.

Stephen A. Smith was outspokenly against Sanders' slide in the NFL Draft and has criticized Cleveland's handling of the quarterback situation, and Smith continued to judge Stefanski for taking Sanders off of the field for both two-point conversion attempts.

Stephen A. Smith's Reaction to Cleveland's Loss

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith looks on before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Smith's main point is easy to agree with, though. He believes that Cleveland is better off giving every rep to Sanders in order to expose the young quarterback to different downs and distances in the NFL.

"The only interest that the team garners, outside of watching the greatness of Myles Garrett, is watching Shedeur Sanders and seeing how he develops," Smith said on ESPN's "First Take." "Putting him in every situation imaginable, and coming to a conclusion about that to decide whether or not you have a quarterback for next year. Unless you're going to totally rely on Deshaun Watson coming back. That's all you have."

"This man goes out there and throws for 364 yards, and you're taking him out for two-point conversions. It makes no sense whatsoever. . . . They're not going anywhere. Leave him out there in every situation imaginable," Smith continued.

Smith went as far as to claim that Stefanski might not want Sanders in Cleveland during an appearance on ESPN's "Get Up" earlier in the week as the outside noise continues to grow around Sanders and the Browns.

Shedeur Sanders is Familiar with Outside Noise

The outside noise has followed Sanders throughout his entire career, dating back to his time with the Colorado Buffaloes. Alongside his father, "Coach Prime," they were often criticized and labeled arrogant.

Some took issue with Sanders' iconic watch celebration, while others found fault with Deion Sanders turning over a majority of Colorado's roster upon his arrival. Before the Buffs played Oregon in 2023, Ducks coach Dan Lanning's pregame speech about playing for wins instead of clicks went viral, especially after Colorado's 42-6 loss in Eugene, Oregon.

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) talks to ESPN after the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. | Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

Controversy and noise is not new to Sanders, and the young quarterback still found success at Colorado despite a rocky start. In 2024, Sanders and the Buffs finished 9-4 with a 7-2 record in the Big 12.

When Sanders fell to Cleveland in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft after the Browns selected quarterback Dillon Gabriel two rounds earlier, the noise was as loud as ever. The Colorado product was expected to be selected near the top of the draft with "Coach Prime" labeling his son as a future top-five pick many times.

Through it all, Sanders has risen to become Cleveland's starter, and Stefanski recently announced that Sanders will be continue to start for the remainder of the season.