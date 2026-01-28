Stephen A. Smith Slams Deion Sanders’ Résumé Amid Browns Speculation

The Colorado Buffaloes' offseason is underway as the program looks to rebound from a three-win season under Deion Sanders. Even so, Sanders remains in the national spotlight as speculation swirls during the NFL’s head coaching cycle.

With most NFL head coaching vacancies filled, the Cleveland Browns remain one of the few open jobs after several candidates withdrew from consideration.

The uncertainty surrounding the position has kept the search in the national spotlight. That debate resurfaced Tuesday morning on ESPN’s First Take, where the panel discussed whether the Browns should reach out to Sanders.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

As intriguing as the idea could be, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said he hopes it happens for Sanders, while adding that his coaching resume does not yet warrant the opportunity.

Even without NFL coaching experience, Sanders continues to draw national attention, with his name repeatedly coming up in coaching discussions. The speculation shows the influence he’s built at Colorado, proving his presence in the game extends far beyond the Buffaloes’ record.

MORE: Colorado Transfer Receiver Adds New Dimension to Buffaloes Offense

MORE: Deion Sanders Causes Controversy with Fines for Colorado Players

MORE: The Most Impactful Transfer Portal Addition For Colorado

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Deion Sanders' Colorado Job Draws Scrutiny From Stephen A. Smith

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith looks on before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Not only does Smith question Sanders’ ability to have success with the Browns, but he also wanted to be on record saying he doesn’t understand Sanders going to Colorado. He didn’t hold back when sharing his thoughts on Sanders in Boulder.

“I have always said I don’t want you (Deion) in Colorado,” Smith said. “I wanted that brother in the SEC at Texas A&M. I wanted him at Florida. I wanted him at some place like that, not at Boulder, Colorado.”

Smith argued that coaching in Colorado presents challenges even for someone with Sanders’ talent.

“I’m sorry, but it’s hard because no cats are going to want to come to Boulder,” Smith said. “You got some people there, but now you seeing them transfer out and stuff like that. I think he could do the job in the NFL, but you can’t look at his résumé and say he deserves the opportunity.”

In Smith’s view, Sanders’ struggles at Colorado aren’t about his coaching ability, but they’re the result of the uphill battle the program faces in attracting and keeping talent. Until those challenges are addressed, Smith doesn’t see Sanders’ resume justifying a jump to the NFL.

Deion Sanders’ Impact at Colorado Makes Leaving Premature

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The odds of Sanders leaving for the Browns are still very low, and honestly, it just doesn’t seem realistic. Sanders is building something special in Colorado, but it will take time for the program to fully rebound from a three-win season.

Sanders might not yet be considered one of the top coaches in the Big 12, but he’s already brought national attention back to the Buffaloes. The program has never been in the spotlight quite like this, and that visibility alone has put the program on the map.

That same spark might not translate to Cleveland. The added pressure on both Deion and his son, Shedeur Sanders, could be intense, and it might be difficult for players to fully buy in with Shedeur as the quarterback.

Leaving Colorado now would mean walking away from the momentum and culture he’s worked to create. For Sanders, the risks in Cleveland outweigh the potential rewards, making Boulder the place where his impact will be felt the most.