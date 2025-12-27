Dallan Hayden's Transfer Portal Move Changes Colorado's Offensive Outlook

One of the Colorado Buffaloes' top bids for the backfield is bidding adieu.

Running back Dallan Hayden, who spent two seasons with coach Deion Sanders, reportedly plans to enter the transfer portal. After a dazzling start to his college career with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Hayden sparked immense initial hype in Boulder, but his time with the Buffs never quite took off.

Dallan Hayden Plans To Enter Portal

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dallan Hayden (7) during the spring game at Folsom Field. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Hayden played in 21 games throughout his time with Colorado, amassing 552 yards and two touchdowns on 134 carries. While never quite reaching the explosive highs he hit at Ohio State, he regularly garnered praise as the Buffaloes' most rugged back.

The native of Memphis, Tennessee, and former four-star recruit started once in 2024 but never eclipsed 36 yards or 11 attempts that season. Inefficiency plagued Hayden, rushing for just 3.1 yards per carry, but he was a solid threat through the air, collecting 17 catches for 132 yards.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dallan Hayden (7) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This past season brought better fortunes despite an injury that held him out of the Buffs' first two games. He was their most consistent rusher, reaching 58 or more yards four times and increasing his attempt average to 4.7.

He entered his junior year on the Doak Walker Award Watch List and finished it strong, as over Colorado's final two games, Hayden compiled 131 yards on 25 tries.

Colorado's lack of focus on the run game, paired with nagging health issues, stymied Hallan's chances of becoming a consistent threat. Arriving after 663 yards and six touchdowns on 130 Buckeye carries, it was a disappointing tenure but one that had its moments.

MORE: Former Colorado Players Are Emerging as NFL Rookie Standouts

MORE: Coveted Transfer Portal Receiver Hints At Future With Colorado Buffaloes

MORE: Alabama Crimson Tide Emerges As Transfer Portal Fit For Elite Lineman

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Buffs' Backfield To Shift Under Brennan Marion

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hayden leaves a backfield that was set for a transformation under Colorado's new offensive coordinator, Brennan Marion. The former Sacramento State Hornets coach invented what's affectionately known as the "Go Go" offense, a creative, uptempo scheme that started during his time as the UNLV Rebels' play-caller.

Marion prioritized the run much more heavily than Buffs offenses of years past, from the spread-heavy light show of Sean Lewis to the pro-style nickel and dime-ing of Pat Shurmur. It's not for every running back, so Hayden may prefer a different scheme for his final year of eligibility.

That sets the stage for Micah Welch. Colorado's leading rusher from 2025 rumbled for 384 yards and four touchdowns on 96 carries, but Marion's system could benefit the rising junior.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) runs with the ball as Houston Cougars linebacker Brandon Mack II (4) attempts to make a tackle during the first quarter at TDECU Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

There's also a solid chance that transfer backs who thrived before injury last season could return. Simeon Price and DeKalon Taylor fit well in black and gold and could have increased roles under Marion alongside Welch.

Additionally, Marion should have little issue finding a tailback or two who want to play in his offense. He's an adored offensive mind and has connections to a litany of proud programs, including Texas, Pittsburgh and UNLV.

Albeit, none of that matters if Colorado can't shape up its offensive line in the portal. Star tackle Jordan Seaton may wind up as the front's only returning starter for a second straight year, so the position will take major precedent in the transfer portal.