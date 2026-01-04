David Onuoha’s Colorado Visit Could Set Tone for Buffaloes' Transfer Portal Revamp

The Colorado Buffaloes' offseason is officially underway, with the transfer portal now open for both the program and players. That means coach Deion Sanders and his staff have their work cut out for them as they look to revamp more than half the roster for next season.

The defense, in particular, stands out as a unit in need of attention, with many of this offseason’s transfer losses coming from that side of the ball. With 28 players expected to leave via the portal, addressing the defensive front early has become a clear priority.

Colorado is set to host Massachusetts junior edge rusher David Onuoha, and he could be just the kind of experienced pass rusher the Buffaloes are targeting. Even with the Minutemen failing to win a game this past season, Onuoha produced solid numbers.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

He recorded 42 tackles, including 18 solo stops, and added 2.5 sacks, demonstrating his ability to disrupt plays in the backfield and make an impact up front.

For Sanders and his staff, adding a player like Onuoha would directly address a major defensive need. He offers the profile of a productive, proven transfer who could compete immediately for snaps while providing much-needed depth along the defensive line.

MORE: Zac Taylor Doesn't Hold Back About Shedeur Sanders' Impact at Colorado

MORE: Colorado's Latest Transfer Portal Departure Adds To Buffaloes' Growing Concerns

MORE: Best Transfer Portal Fits For Former Colorado Cornerback DJ McKinney

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Colorado Could Be Locked in Big 12 Tug of War for David Onuoha

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire on the sidelines against the Oregon Ducks during the first half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Colorado isn’t the only school keeping an eye on Onuoha.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders, with coach Joey McGuire at the helm, are also in the mix, adding some early Big 12 competition. The matchup is interesting, especially with Colorado coming off a 3–9 season while Texas Tech just made a run at the College Football Playoff.

Opportunity could end up being a big factor in his decision. Texas Tech might see him as more of a depth piece, while Colorado could give him a chance to step in and play right away. It’s also still unclear whether Boulder or Lubbock will be his first stop when visits start.

Tech’s interest doesn’t stop with Onuoha, either—they’re also linked to former Buffaloes receiver Omarion Miller. That might not change much for Onuoha, but it shows how competitive the portal has become in the Big 12.

For Sanders and his staff, winning an early portal battle for a proven three-star edge rusher could help set the tone this offseason.

Landing Onuoha would be a step toward stabilizing the defensive front, an area of clear need for Colorado. It would also signal that the Buffaloes can still go toe to toe with Big 12 rivals on the recruiting trail.

Colorado Could Build Momentum With Onuoha’s Commitment

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive lineman David Onuoha (35) against the Kansas State Wildcats during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes are entering an offseason where getting several things right will be key to reigniting excitement among the fan base. After a 3–9 season, there’s plenty of work ahead if Colorado wants to compete as a middle-tier program in the Big 12.

Winning an early recruiting battle against the Red Raiders could help set the tone for the rest of the offseason.

Adding talent will be a top priority for Sanders, but it’s just as important to bring in players who fit the program and its culture. Onuoha seems to check both boxes, and his experience could be a big help as the Buffaloes work to revamp their defense.

Landing Onuoha would bolster the defensive front and provide an immediate impact on the field.

It would also signal to other transfers that Colorado is serious about competing. Securing a high‑impact player early could give Sanders and his staff the momentum they need to reshape the roster and the team’s identity.