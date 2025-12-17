What Colorado's Revealing Transfer Portal Exodus Says About Brennan Marion, Julian Lewis
The Colorado Buffaloes' early transfer portal exodus reveals far more about the team's offensive outlook than its future on the defensive side of things.
As of Wednesday, six of the seven Buffs who plan on entering the transfer portal when it opens next month are defensive players who saw limited or no action in 2025. Wide receiver Omarion Miller, who led the Buffs with 808 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, is the lone offensive player who plans on transferring.
While that could indicate uncertainty on defense, a more realistic perspective is that Colorado's offensive players have hope in new coordinator Brennan Marion and freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis.
Younger offensive players who saw limited looks this past season, including wide receiver Quanell Farrakhan Jr. and offensive linemen Carde Smith and Chauncey Gooden, are all so far sticking with the Buffs. Few would blame those three and others for transferring, but coach Deion Sanders has managed to keep his offensive core intact.
Marion's intriguing "Go-Go" offense is likely a major reason why Colorado has lost only one offensive player to the portal. In two seasons as UNLV's offensive coordinator and one at Sacramento State's helm, the up-and-coming coach helped produce big years at all four skill positions.
“We brought in a man that has shown he’s creative, innovative, knowledgeable, smart and understands today’s players,” Sanders said of hiring Marion. “He has made a difference on the field and off everywhere he’s been.”
At Sacramento State this past season, Marion helped three running backs total over 500 yards and helped wide receiver Ernest Campbell to 755 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. His quarterback, Cardell Williams, threw for 1,621 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Faith In Julian Lewis
Minus Miller, Colorado's current group of wide receivers and tight ends has seemingly bought into Lewis, who threw for 589 yards and four touchdowns in four games played this past season. While things will likely change when the portal officially opens next month, the Buffs should be encouraged by the lack of early entrants.
Needless to say, the Buffs must keep wide receiver Joseph Williams, tight end Zach Atkins and offensive tackle Jordan Seaton out of the portal.
“Me and him, we clicked immediately,” Williams said of Lewis before the season. “I'm with JuJu almost every day, he's one of the closest people I'm with right now, so me and him having that bond is really good. Every time I'm on the field, he looks at me, and we know we're on the same page.”
Colorado's running back room has also remained intact early this offseason with Micah Welch, DeKalon Taylor and Dallan Hayden all currently set to return. There's also a possibility that Simeon Price will receive an extra year of college eligibility.
