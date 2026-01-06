Yamil Talib Reveals Biggest Reason Why He Chose Colorado Buffaloes In Transfer Portal

A notable connection to the area was far from the only reason defensive lineman Yamil Talib chose the Colorado Buffaloes via the college football transfer portal.

Talib, the nephew of former Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib, spent this past season with the Charlotte 49ers, and it didn't take long for him to draw interest from Colorado when he entered the portal. For the younger Talib, his desire to play in Boulder was largely fueled by coach Deion Sanders and his NFL-laden staff.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes assistant defensive line coach Donato Peko before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In a post-commitment interview with DNVR, Talib highlighted defensive ends coach George Helow and defensive line coach Domata Peko as major reasons he transferred to Colorado.

"It was definitely the coaches," Talib told DNVR. "Coach Helow, coach Peko, they was talking to me real good the whole visit. I know they're gonna develop me and prove my game on the D-line."

Yamil Talib on his decision to Commit to Colorado:



“It was definitely the coaches…



I know they’re gonna develop me and and improve my game on the D-line” 💯 pic.twitter.com/MmMAgIR3q2 — DNVR Buffs (@DNVR_Buffs) January 6, 2026

Talib visited Boulder over the weekend and announced his official commitment on Saturday.

"It was second to none," Talib said of his visit to Boulder. "It was crazy out there. Being at Charlotte, we didn't have no huge stadium or a big locker room like that. They got a whole bunch of Colorado uniforms. It was real nice, and I loved it up there. I can't wait to get back up there."

A Closer Look At Yamil Talib

Sep 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers helmets during the second quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Talib spent his first college season as a walk-on at Oklahoma State before transferring to Charlotte. There, he emerged as a standout defensive lineman at the Group of Five level, recording 28 total tackles, including four for a loss, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Before arriving at Oklahoma State, Talib was an unranked prospect from Texas who received offers from Texas State, UAB, Mississippi Valley State and Texas-Rio Grande Valley.

Talib added that his weekend visit was enhanced by Colorado safety Ben Finneseth, who helped provide a player's perspective.

"He (Finneseth) was being and leader and talking real good. He wants to switch the program around. He doesn't want to be 3-9 after the season again. He was there, he talked to us. All the defensive guys during the dinner, we had a good convo, just telling everybody when we get up here (that) it's time to eat, it's time to work."

MORE: Why Deion Sanders To Cleveland Isn’t As Far-Fetched As It Sounds

MORE: Urban Meyer Sends Strong Message About Colorado New Athletic Director

MORE: Colorado Receiver Leaves Amid Deion Sanders' Transfer Portal Overhaul

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Colorado Buffaloes' Transfer Portal Commits

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Including Talib, "Coach Prime" has so far landed 14 commits via the transfer portal.