Yamil Talib Reveals Biggest Reason Why He Chose Colorado Buffaloes In Transfer Portal
In this story:
A notable connection to the area was far from the only reason defensive lineman Yamil Talib chose the Colorado Buffaloes via the college football transfer portal.
Talib, the nephew of former Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib, spent this past season with the Charlotte 49ers, and it didn't take long for him to draw interest from Colorado when he entered the portal. For the younger Talib, his desire to play in Boulder was largely fueled by coach Deion Sanders and his NFL-laden staff.
In a post-commitment interview with DNVR, Talib highlighted defensive ends coach George Helow and defensive line coach Domata Peko as major reasons he transferred to Colorado.
"It was definitely the coaches," Talib told DNVR. "Coach Helow, coach Peko, they was talking to me real good the whole visit. I know they're gonna develop me and prove my game on the D-line."
Talib visited Boulder over the weekend and announced his official commitment on Saturday.
"It was second to none," Talib said of his visit to Boulder. "It was crazy out there. Being at Charlotte, we didn't have no huge stadium or a big locker room like that. They got a whole bunch of Colorado uniforms. It was real nice, and I loved it up there. I can't wait to get back up there."
A Closer Look At Yamil Talib
Talib spent his first college season as a walk-on at Oklahoma State before transferring to Charlotte. There, he emerged as a standout defensive lineman at the Group of Five level, recording 28 total tackles, including four for a loss, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
Before arriving at Oklahoma State, Talib was an unranked prospect from Texas who received offers from Texas State, UAB, Mississippi Valley State and Texas-Rio Grande Valley.
Talib added that his weekend visit was enhanced by Colorado safety Ben Finneseth, who helped provide a player's perspective.
"He (Finneseth) was being and leader and talking real good. He wants to switch the program around. He doesn't want to be 3-9 after the season again. He was there, he talked to us. All the defensive guys during the dinner, we had a good convo, just telling everybody when we get up here (that) it's time to eat, it's time to work."
Colorado Buffaloes' Transfer Portal Commits
Including Talib, "Coach Prime" has so far landed 14 commits via the transfer portal.
- Wide Receiver Kam Perry (Miami of Ohio)
- Running Back Damian Henderson II (Sacramento State)
- EDGE Yamil Talib (Charlotte)
- EDGE Lamont Lester Jr. (Monmouth)
- Running Back Jaquail Smith (Sacramento State)
- Wide Receiver Danny Scudero (San Jose State)
- EDGE Balansama Kamara (Albany)
- Defensive Lineman Dylan Manuel (Appalachian State)
- Safety Naeten Mitchell (New Mexico State)
- EDGE Toby Anene (North Dakota State)
- EDGE Manny Ezeogu (James Madison)
- Defensive Tackle Tyler Moore (Coastal Carolina)
- Defensive Lineman Santana Hopper (Tulane)
- Linebacker Gideon Lampron (Bowling Green)
Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.