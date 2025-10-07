Deion Sanders’ Bowl Game Hopes For Colorado Aren’t Dead Yet
The Colorado Buffaloes are officially in must-win mode. After back-to-back collapses against BYU and TCU, Deion Sanders and the Buffs find themselves winless in the Big 12 and sitting at 2-4 overall with six games to go.
The path to bowl eligibility won’t be easy, but it’s still on the table.
Two of Colorado’s final six games, including their next matchup against No. 22 Iowa State, are against ranked opponents. To earn bowl eligibility, the Buffs need to win at least four of their remaining contests, a task that will require sharper execution, discipline, and a stronger sense of identity.
Here are three key areas that will determine whether Colorado plays in a bowl game or watches from home.
Lean Into the Run Game and Offensive Line
Colorado’s offensive line has quietly become one of the team’s most consistent units, paving the way for a run game that has kept the Buffs competitive even when the passing attack has faltered. Sanders spoke about the growth of his offensive line after the loss to TCU: “They did their thing, and I'm proud of them. They want it. They're highly upset. And I'm proud that they care that much.”
With the line showing marked improvement in both pass protection and run blocking, running backs like Dallan Hayden, Micah Welch, Simeon Price and Drelon Miller have all been able to provide physicality and balance on the ground.
When Colorado leans on its strength of the run game, it allows them to control the clock, take pressure off quarterback Kaidon Salter, and keep opposing offenses on the sideline.
That formula gave them early leads against Georgia Tech, BYU, and TCU. But to turn those leads into wins, the Buffs need to fully commit to their identity in the trenches. Establishing the run early and sticking with it should be the foundation of their game plan moving forward.
Clean Up Costly Errors
If there’s been one constant in Colorado’s losses, it’s been self-inflicted mistakes. Turnovers, penalties, blown assignments, and mental errors have repeatedly swung momentum against the Buffs at the most crucial moments. Against TCU, for example, a miscommunication on special teams turned a tied fourth-quarter game into a deficit the Buffs never recovered from.
For Colorado to climb back to .500, they'll need to limit penalties, execute situational football, and stop giving opponents easy opportunities. The margin for error in the Big 12 is slim, and the Buffs haven’t given themselves much cushion down the stretch.
No. 22 Iowa State, Utah, Arizona, and No. 21 Arizona State all hold one-loss records, which means playing clean football is nonnegotiable if they want to pull off upsets against top competition.
Last year, fellow Big 12 member Baylor started 2-4 before ripping off six straight wins to finish the season. For CU, a similar turnaround is possible, but only if the Buffs' execution improves dramatically.
Develop a Killer Instinct
Perhaps the most glaring theme of Colorado’s season has been its inability to close games. In three of their four losses, the Buffs held double-digit leads, only to see them slip away. Whether it’s turnovers, questionable play-calling, or lapses in focus, Colorado has struggled to deliver the knockout punch.
If this team is going to make a late-season run, that has to change. The Buffs need to play with urgency when ahead, sustain drives, and work hard to finish opponents off instead of letting them hang around.
Finding that killer instinct could be the difference between a team that sneaks into a bowl game and one that fades in November.
The road to a bowl game won’t be easy. Colorado’s remaining schedule leaves little room for error. But the formula is clear: lean on the offensive line and run game, play clean football, and learn how to finish.
If the Buffs can do those three things, their bowl hopes are alive. If not, it will be "Coach Primes" second out of three seasons in Boulder that end without a postseason appearance.