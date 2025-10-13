Deion Sanders' Buffaloes Hit Key Milestone Without Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders
The Colorado Buffaloes stunned No. 22 Iowa State on Saturday afternoon to pick up their first win against a ranked team since 2023. The program's offense has not started as hot as hoped, but has not fallen off the pace either.
Although the team was 2-4 coming into the game, Colorado's support played well. The Cyclones' game was the Buffaloes' third sellout of the season and saw 52,698 in the stands.
Attendance numbers shouldn't be a surprise with coach Deion Sanders leading the team from the bench. Still, after such a rough start to the season, the fact that kids and fans are still showing up is a testament to the culture that Sanders is building in Boulder.
All of this on a day two of the program's best players, Shedeur Sanders and Heisman winner and two-way star Travis Hunter, are nowhere to be found on the field.
Even in a season full of peaks and valleys, the constant caravan of support across Colorado and Sanders helps to forcefully establish that the program's momentum is very much real.
Why the Boulder Crowd Roars Louder Than the Record
Even though it's been a tough season for the Buffaloes, the fact that Sanders and his team can still give the fan base enough hope to come out and see them say something. It's not just about the crowd—it's about filling up Folsom Field for a third time this season.
They've shown flashes in games, but inconsistency at quarterback and on offense has been hard to ignore.
This team is full of potential, but keeps self-destructing. Even with all those hurdles on the field, Colorado fans still come out to support them, their allegiance not just to wins and losses.
Selling out Folsom Field three times this season isn't merely a statistic, as it's proof that the culture Sanders is establishing in Boulder is already showing its face.
Can Deion Sanders Gain Momentum Following Iowa State Win?
At 3-4 now, there are hopes for the Buffaloes this year, especially after their shock victory against No. 22-ranked Iowa State. The schedule is not going to lighten up, and the team will need to learn to finish a game from start to finish.
They managed to do it against the Cyclones.
Their success is primarily dependent on the quarterback position, and up to this point, quarterback Kaidon Salter has been unable to provide the Buffaloes with the stability that they need.
But he did it against the Cyclones. It was his best game of the season, but the real question is whether he can keep doing it.
Sanders said that he could match up with the tough, experienced teams and that is how the Buffaloes defeated the Cyclones.
As long as Sanders keeps the squad rolling with his usual energy and drive, Colorado is still more than well able to turn the season around and finish on a high note—demonstrating that anything can occur if he's in charge.