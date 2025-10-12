Deion Sanders’ Response to Shedeur’s NFL Game Invite Has David Carr Hysterical
Since Shedeur Sanders left the Colorado Buffaloes for the NFL Draft, neither he nor his father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders, has been able to recapture the chemistry they shared during their time in Boulder.
Shedeur fell to the fifth round of the NFL Draft and sits currently behind rookie Dillon Gabriel on the Cleveland Browns' depth chart. Sanders has yet to receive a snap this season with the team.
That's also the reason why "Coach Prime" won't be attending any of Shedeur's games.
He just recently appeared on a podcast with Derek Carr and David Carr discussing a conversation he and Shedeur had regarding him actually attending one of his games last time.
Sanders’ response nearly made David Carr lose it on the podcast, sending him into a fit of laughter.
"He (Shedeur) was like when you coming to the game," Sanders described. "And I was like, when you play. I'm not gonna come out here and look at you sit. If you play, I'm coming."
It turned into comedy gold, as the world witnessed Sanders' unique mix of tough love and charm. Even the tough moments appear to become a show when he's behind the mic.
When Could Shedeur Sanders See the Field for the Browns?
This is one of the biggest question marks as the NFL season continues because coach Kevin Stefanski has turned to former-Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel as the new starting quarterback.
The Browns dealt veteran Joe Flacco and even though Gabriel is now the starter, he was drafted ahead of Sanders in April's NFL Draft. Gabriel was chosen two rounds in front of Sanders, so it's difficult to require that Sanders will get on the field this season.
The best chance Sanders has of starting is if Gabriel stumbles and the losses start piling up. The Browns will likely want to be positioned to get a high NFL Draft pick and in a way, starting a fifth-round pick should help with that.
For now, Sanders is a waiting piece in the quarterback puzzle in Cleveland — but in the NFL, depth chart hierarchies can change in a hurry, and one wobbly stretch could create the opening for his opportunity.
How a Shedeur Sanders Starting Could Impact Deion and Colorado
In reality, it means the world because it's another Sanders playing at the professional level and Shedeur is one of the most notable names out of the recent NFL Draft, despite being a fifth-round selection.
This would impact Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes because Shedeur played for the program and has his jersey retired. He was, in so many respects, a true Boulder legend for the program and brought them back to the national scene.
His 2024 campaign wasn't just great, it was record-breaking. He set school records for passing yards and touchdown passes, led the country in percentage completed passes, and had statement wins that had everyone talking about Colorado in a positive way again.
Shedeur's success at the next level not only confirms his own legacy but also highlights the foundation Sanders established in Boulder.
Every snap Shedeur takes in the NFL reminds us of the program's revival under Coach Prime and the lasting influence one player can have on a program.