Colorado Team Store Now Selling Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter NFL Jerseys
The Colorado Buffaloes’ start to the season hasn’t been as strong as many critics hoped, but some growing pains were expected with this year’s team.
For the first time since coach Deion Sanders arrived in Boulder, he’s without Heisman Trophy winner and two-way superstar Travis Hunter and his son, Shedeur Sanders. Both players have their jerseys retired at Colorado and are already considered program legends.
Even though they’ve moved on to the NFL, the Buffaloes are making sure their presence is still felt.
The team store is now selling their pro jerseys, giving fans a chance to pick up a Cleveland Browns Sanders jersey or a Jacksonville Jaguars Hunter jersey on gameday or throughout the week.
Right now, it looks like the store is sticking to just those two stars — jerseys for former wideouts Jimmy Horn Jr. (Carolina Panthers) and LaJohntay Webster (Baltimore Ravens) aren’t currently available.
For a program trying to write its next chapter, keeping Sanders and Hunter front and center is a reminder of the star power that helped put Colorado football back in the spotlight — and the standard the current team is now chasing.
How Much Of An Impact Did Shedeur Sanders Really Have On Colorado?
Sanders quarterbacked but did not just do that in Boulder. He changed the entire atmosphere that existed around the program for good.
His 2024 run wasn't just great, it was historic. He set school records for passing yards and touchdown passes, led the country in percentage completed passes, and wore statement wins that kept everyone talking about Colorado in a positive manner again.
Above all, Sanders provided the fan base with belief.
Sanders was a big reason Colorado got back to a bowl game last season, their first winning year since 2016. He gave the program an identity that it was looking for.
Even today that he's gone, the ripple effects of his accomplishments will continue. Sanders didn't just have a great career — he established the standard of what Colorado football must be.
How Travis Hunter Left His Mark on Colorado Football
Not only was Travis Hunter a five-star prospect who came to Deion Sanders from Jackson State to Boulder, but he essentially fell in love with being a member of the program.
He made the most of being sports very first genuine two-way player as a wide receiver and cornerback. Last season he did something most thought to be impossible and that was beating Boise State's Ashton Jeanty for the Heisman Trophy.
Hunter was only the second player in Colorado program history to win the Heisman Trophy, following running back Rashaan Salaam back in 1994. He then took the next step to the NFL, going No. 2 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Hunter's impact went far beyond statistics and awards, injecting juice and credibility into Colorado football that few players ever came close to. Even in the NFL, his mark at Boulder remains — a template for future Buffs who now will attempt to follow.